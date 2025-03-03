Using AI to help apply for jobs - here are the dos and don’ts

We’ve rounded up some actionable tips to ensure that your AI usage is helping, not hindering, your job applications…

Applying for a job is not to everyone’s skillset. And with the process involving time-consuming tasks from CV and cover letter building to interview preparation, more and more people are turning to artificial intelligence for help.

According to a recent survey by Capterra, 53% of UK job seekers now depend on generative AI during their job applications. And as per statistics from the same study, those who used AI to support their applications were 75% more likely to receive a job offer.

AI technology can be a valuable tool in both your job search and application, from proofreading and grammar checks to specific keyword analysis and company research. And when used correctly, these tools can significantly enhance your submission.

However, it is important to strike the right balance, with the overuse of generative AI on job applications actually proven to hinder your success.

74% of hiring managers reported being able to detect when a job application had been made by AI, according to a survey by CV Genius. Not to mention, 80% reported being put off by AI-generated CVs and cover letters, with the content often reading as generic and impersonal.

The key is finding a happy medium - harnessing your AI tools to aid, not take over, your job application. And for this, EE has done the work, partnering with industry-leading AI technology, like Google Gemini Premium, which is now featured in its All Rounder and Full Works plans. And in doing so, giving customers access to its trusted AI tools to help their work.

Here, we’ve compiled some actionable tips to help set boundaries when using AI in your job applications, allowing you to benefit from the power of technology in a way that won’t encumber your chances of being hired…

Five dos and don’ts when applying for jobs using AI

Research is a key part of the job application process, and from company culture to role specifications and requirements, it can be a lot of work. Luckily, this is where artificial intelligence can be an attribute, with EE’s partnered AI tools designed for just this. Google Gemini’s new ‘Deep Research’ tool is industry-leading, conducting detailed reports for you within minutes. And from searching job platforms to match you with relevant positions, to sourcing important information about the company that you are applying to, it can save you valuable time. Google's NotebookLM feature is another handy tool, turning source documents into a podcast to summarise findings for you, and even making interesting connections between topics. And when it comes to interview preparation, Google Gemini has even more features - generating practice questions, and providing you with personalised feedback. This in turn, will not only improve your readiness but save you time to spend on other areas of your application, increasing your overall chances of success.

DON’T rely on AI-generated cover letters or CVs

The most common mistake when applying for jobs with AI is overuse, with generative AI tools like Chat GPT now able to write your entire cover letter and CV for you. However, AI-generated applications are not fail-safe, often producing content that is impersonal and vague. And from the use of generic buzzwords and repetitions, to errors and inconsistencies, they often fall short compared to human-written applications. Heavily AI-generated content can also be easy to detect, with 57% of employers in CV Genius’ survey even reporting that they would dismiss an automated application. Therefore, it is important to only use AI to enhance your work - polishing your cover letter and offering improvements to your CV after you’ve written it yourself. This will allow you to reap the benefits of AI, while still retaining your authentic and personal touch that sets you apart as a candidate.

DO enhance your application with AI feedback

While CVs and cover letters are proven to be more successful when written yourself, AI tools can play an effective role in enhancing your application. Google Gemini’s 'help me write' feature allows you to check for spelling and grammatical errors, even offering rewrites to help you find the right tone and wording. Plus, it also provides summarising features, helping to optimise formatting and prioritise important information on your CV. With just a few simple edits, these AI tools can help polish and refine your application, maximising your chances at getting the job, while still keeping your work your own.

DON’T mass apply for jobs using generative AI

According to a recent study by Capterra, one in four UK job seekers are using AI to mass apply for positions, with automated AI bots able to examine job descriptions, prepare your CV and apply for multiple jobs on your behalf. But quantity is no match for quality, and while it can seem like a shortcut, the drawbacks to mass applying on AI often outweigh the positives. AI-generated applications can lack personalisation, and when mass applying for positions, they often fall short on targeted focus, specific details and the genuine interest that shows your suitability to the role. Not to mention, it can raise red flags with hiring managers, with recruiters increasingly using AI-detection tools to eliminate candidates who have overused artificial intelligence.

DO be transparent about your AI usage

AI technology is expected to become more integrated into our 9-5s, and so having an understanding in how it works is a positive attribute. Using artificial intelligence to optimise your job application is a good way to demonstrate this skill, but in order to reap the benefits, you should be upfront about your AI usage. Whether you’ve used Google Gemini to fine-tune your cover letter or generate practice interview questions, be prepared to explain how you’ve harnessed AI tools to support your application. This in turn will show your ability to adapt to technological advances, and highlight your AI knowledge as an asset, making you even more employable.

