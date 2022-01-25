Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The new NORMAL, say hello to the Aussie brand redefining sex-ed

In partnership with NORMAL

It’s normal to talk about sex and it’s normal to want to learn more about sex. So when Aussie brand NORMAL surveyed 1,000 people and identified major gaps with current sex-education curriculums (impacting people of all ages, gender and sexuality) they filled the void. Creating the grown-up sex education you wish you had when you were younger.

NORMAL’s Big Sex Survey discovered that orgasm equality is a long way off. Across Gen Z and Millennials, only 46% of female-identifying people always or nearly orgasm during sex, compared to 70% of male-identifying people. This gap increases amongst Baby Boomers, with males orgasming 79% of the time. If you’ve had sex without an orgasm, you’re definitely not alone!

At school, we were always taught what NOT to do when it comes to sex. With the lens on sex as primarily an act of reproduction, rather than sex as a pleasure-based experience. Sex absolutely shouldn’t feel like a taboo, with NORMAL believing that the more sex is discussed and the more experiences shared the more we learn.

NORMAL founder Lucy Wark shared, “Sex education has always been about what NOT to do – some schools will teach you how to put a condom around a banana, but not how to have sex.”

So, instead of being taught what not to do NORMAL’s in-house sex coach Georgia Grace is bringing everyone aged 18 and above an easy, fun and informative sex education.

The first of its kind NORMAL’s masterclass is suitable for all. Titled ‘The Modern Guide to Sex’, the course showcases what modern sex-ed should look like. Covering everything from consent to the science of orgasms, arousal and sexual health. With a community opening up and asking questions they’ve always wanted to learn more about and Georgia Grace breaking down each question and query with honest and expert advice.

The Modern Guide to Sex is stigma-free and confidence building. After uncovering within their Big Sex Survey that ‘not feeling confident during sex’, ‘body image making it hard to enjoy sex’ and ‘wanting to give partners more pleasure’ were the biggest issues people face within their sex lives were all impacting those surveyed. NORMAL wanted to focus on these areas and empower people as the most important relationship we’ll ever have is the one we have with ourselves.

Want to learn more? For a one-off payment of $29 AUD (around £15), you can access ‘The Modern Guide to Sex’. With downloadable workbooks, exercises, diagrams and health information answering all your big questions about sex.

Videos you may like:

Our friends at NORMAL are giving Marie Claire readers 50% off with our exclusive discount code ‘MARIECLAIRE50‘ with an extra 30% off a toy to accompany your course – to redeem simply enter ‘TRYBOTH30‘ when you check out. If you’re over 18 and enrolled in university or college you can access the course for free, here.

So far, over 18’s across twenty-five countries globally have signed up to NORMAL’s masterclass. With glowing, O-induced reviews of certified sex coach Georgia Grace’s sex-ed classes.