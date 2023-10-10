Feeling the pressure to hit a new personal best? ASICS is here to re-define your relationship with exercise

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

No matter if you’re a seasoned athlete or testing the waters with a new workout routine, the world of sports can be an intimidating one. From understanding instructor jargon to integrating yourself into a community, there’s so much more to exercise than simply grabbing the nearest pair of trainers and getting moving (although it’s definitely a great place to start). Here at Marie Claire UK we always pride ourselves on breaking down the barriers that may be holding you back from getting moving, and now, we’re pleased to say, ASICS is also making moves to help us rethink the way we approach exercise.

In a recent study by the brand, they revealed of people who don't exercise, over two-thirds say they're too embarrassed to go to the gym because they feel they don’t fit the mould of a 'typical' exerciser, while 42% admit that seeing boastful exercise posts on social media makes them feel like a failure before they’ve even started exercising. And so, they’ve teamed up with mental health charity Mind to shift the focus from the ‘no pain, no gain’ sports mentality of the past and to highlight the positive effect exercise can have on not just your body but also your mental health too. Their latest campaign, New Personal Best, is all about forgetting the stats, times and reps and instead focusing on how exercise makes us feel both in body and in mind.

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Featuring ambassador Tom Durnin, whose inspirational story captivated the UK when he finished in last place at the London Marathon 2023, the campaign celebrates everything we love about exercise without putting pressure on performance. Tom says, “For me, it was all about crossing that finish line no matter how long it took me. I run purely because it makes me feel good, I don't worry about my time or being the slowest. I never thought I’d ever be the face of a sports campaign, but I’m honoured to be partnering with ASICS to encourage more people to move for their mental health. If my story can inspire at least one person to take the first step, that’s all I could ask for.”

Alongside the physical benefits, the effect of excercise on our mental health is one it's important to shout about. Hayley Jarvis, head of physical activity at Mind says, "getting active can play a vital role in helping us stay well and live well with mental health problems. Research suggests regular physical activity can reduce the risk of depression by up to 30% and healthcare workers are increasingly prescribing it as the first line of treatment for mental health problems such as mild to moderate depression. We’re proud to see some of our ambassadors as the faces for this campaign and we hope their stories will inspire others to start getting active themselves."

And ASICS isn't stopping there, as part of the New Personal Best movement they’re also calling on you to share your personal pictures and stories on social media, whether it’s doing a short walk, playing a game of football with friends, or making it to your first yoga class. Plus, every image shared with #NewPersonalBest on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or Twitter between 10 October and 10 December 2023 will raise £5 for mental health charity Mind.

So, what are you waiting for? We've compiled an edit of the best trainers to shop from ASICS to help you get moving, and just remember, whatever you’re doing, having fun is the most important part so take a break from tracking your progress and just get out there.