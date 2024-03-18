5 hacks to help children embrace digital learning differently
Digital learning is inevitable when growing up in the cyber age. And with our children using social media and entering online spaces from increasingly young ages, they are being exposed to a whole world of knowledge beyond the classroom.
According to data, this could be a major opportunity for positive learning. And if optimised by parents and teachers, it can provide vital lessons on navigating the real and digital world.
As spring arrives and our children’s digital networks become more IRL focused, we’re looking to do just that - equipping them with coping strategies, tech skills and positive role models to thrive both on and offline.
Leading the way is EE, with its digital Learn platform providing affordable educational support, including tools for resilience, confidence and safety. And in turn, helping our children to find their voices, values and purpose - an essential part of learning and development.
Here are 5 hacks to help your children embrace digital learning differently with EE tech…
Create healthier relationships with tech
Building a healthy relationship with technology is essential, and with children entering online spaces earlier and earlier, this needs to be established ASAP. So when better to start than with your child’s first device? EE has teamed up with a panel of child safety experts and charities to create the PhoneSmart License - a free interactive course designed to prepare children for their first ever phone and teach them to navigate the online world in a positive way.
Learn from positive role models
Positive role models can make a huge difference in the development of children and teenagers, equipping them with vital skills and lessons to navigate school and wider life. And, thankfully, EE provides access to a very strong selection of motivational videos and other online content on EE LearnSmart. England footballers Marcus Rashford, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker share their advice on achieving resilience. Dr Julie Smith, a renowned clinical psychologist, talks about anxiety and mental health issues. And broadcaster Brandon Bent shares his advice for tapping into your passion and finding your voice. The list goes on, ensuring that anyone and everyone can have access to a positive digital role model on the platform.
Embrace micro-learning
Micro-learning is proven to be an effective method, improving focus and knowledge retention by a massive 50%. So, tapping into a bite-sized digital lesson could be beneficial. EE’s Learn platform leans into micro-learning, offering a series of short-form videos by academics, influencers and experts, from biomedical science expert Big Manny talking periodic tables and Bunsen burners to Liv Grant making it her mission to make STEM accessible for girls.
Set positive boundaries
Setting boundaries is essential when using technology, particularly for children. And a healthy balance between screen time and real life will heighten focus, engagement and results. With EE’s WiFi controls feature, parents are able to set clear boundaries and rules between on and offline worlds for their children, allowing you to pause the Wi-Fi, turn off the connection for individual devices and schedule some tech-free time.
Prioritise your mental wellness
Technology can also be useful for managing our wellbeing, with children and teens turning to self care apps more than ever. EE has now partnered with leading mental health brand Calm, offering consumers a 1-month free trial and discounted access to its science-backed tools and features. And from breathwork and movement exercises to sleep stories and meditation content, it’s all designed to heighten focus, improve sleep and help reduce stresses and anxieties of the outside world.
Visit ee.co.uk/learn for more information on EE tech and how to harness it for digital learning.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
