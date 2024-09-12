I have long battled dark spots and hyperpigmentation—this is the science-backed skincare routine I swear by

As a beauty editor who has long battled acne and breakouts, there is no question that hyperpigmentation and post-breakout dark spots are my biggest beauty bugbear. As if the spots themselves aren't bad enough, they always leave a red, brown or generally dark patch in their wake—trust me, attempting to treat the longterm, stubborn effects of hyperpigmentation isn't easy. And I know that I'm not the only one who struggles with hyperpigmentation. In fact, most of the questions I get asked by friends, colleagues and readers is how best to tackle dark spots—whether they arise because of breakouts, sun damage, hormonal changes or general genetic predisposition. My answer? A targeted, science-backed anti-hyperpigmentation skincare routine. And I say routine here because, often, one product on its own is not enough.

My longtime go-to? Eucerin's Anti-Pigment range. For years, skin experts have recommended Eucerin to me as a brand that is rooted in science—and this is no more evident than when it comes to its market-leading Anti-Pigment products. You see, Eucerin's Anti-Pigment products lean on a somewhat secret ingredient that has been clinically proven to reduce the appearance of dark spots—Thiamidol. Here's what makes Eucerin's Anti-Pigment routine the best that money can buy...

What is Thiamidol?

Thiamidol is the patented, clinically and dermatologically proven active ingredient that exists in Eucerin Anti-Pigment treatments that specifically targets the surplus production of melanin in the skin. It took Eucerin 10 years of research and over 50,000 tested ingredients for them to create Thiamidol, and now it is widely regarded as one of the best ingredients around for treatment of hyperpigmentation. It works to both reduce the appearance of dark spots and prevent them from recurring.

What's more, unlike so many other ingredients used to target the overproduction of melanin, Thiamidol is suitable for sensitive skin, thanks to its gentle nature, and can also be used on all skin tones.

Anti-Pigment Skincare Routine

As I have already mentioned, the best way to treat and reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation is to attack it from all angles—I'm talking cleansing, serums, moisturisers, sun creams, and every other step of your daily skincare routine. And truthfully, navigating what makes for the best routine isn't always easy. However, with the news that Eucerin has now extended its Anti-Pigment range to include a cleanser (my prayers have been answered), you can ensure your products are targeting hyperpigmentation in every single step, all while keeping your skin happy while it's at it.

This is the tried-and-tested skincare routine I swear by for a more even, happier complexion.

Eucerin Anti-Pigment Exfoliating Cleansing Gel £16.50 at Boots The latest addition to the Anti-Pigment range, this cleanser has become a staple in my routine. Eucerin promises that Anti-Pigment Exfoliating Cleansing Gel offers a 98% spot reduction* and first visible results in one week** after adding the cleanser into your anti-pigment regime. It contains both lactic and glycolic acid to exfoliate skin by sloughing away dead skin cells, all while aiding stimulation of collagen and elastin production, boosting radiance without turning skin dry or irritated. My glow has been quite something recently, and I've been seeing fewer breakouts due to its effective cleansing abilities. Personally, due to the exfoliating nature of this cleanser, I've been using it every two or three evenings as my second cleanse, before applying my serums and creams.

Eucerin Anti-Pigment Dark Circle Illuminating Eye Care £28 at Boots I am somebody who knows a thing or two about the perils of dark circles—I have tried almost every eye cream out there in a bid to reduce the appearance of my stubborn under-eye shadows. This eye cream is, hands down, one of my favourites to use. For starters, it is hydrating and rich enough to deliver ample hydration, yet lightweight enough to not feel too thick or greasy under the eye. Plus, the metal applicator cools and depuffs upon application, making it a welcome treat come morning. Then, we get to the formula itself—while Thiamidol and oligopeptides work to reduce hyperpigmentation and stimulate collagen production, light-reflecting pigments create a brighter, more awakened eye area. If ever you're feeling tired, this is the eye cream you want on hand.

Eucerin Anti-Pigment Skin Perfecting Serum £42 at Boots Truthfully, finding serums that effectively target hyperpigmentation isn't easy, but what's even harder is finding such a serum that slots well into the rest of your beauty routine—i.e. a treatment serum that doesn't leave skin looking shining or feeling greasy and one that sits well under make-up without pilling. This super-lightweight serum doesn't just contain Thiamidol to target dark spots and hyaluronic acid to deliver plumping moisture, but it also leans on crystal technology to deliver a smooth, radiant, refined complexion that makes for a perfect base for make-up. For that reason, this is the serum I turn to after my morning cleanse.

Eucerin Anti-Pigment Dual Serum £42 at Boots While Anti-Pigment Skin Perfecting Serum is a great morning serum, consider this your all-round, does-it-all hero. Using a mono-chamber design, Anti-Pigment Dual Serum delivers both Thiamidol and hyaluronic acid in a seriously lightweight veil of emulsion, meaning it can be used at any time of the day—and, trust me, it's a luxurious joy to use. If the beautiful texture and bouncy finish of your skin isn't enough, you can also expect to see visible results after just two weeks of use.

Eucerin Anti-Pigment Day Cream SPF30 £30 at Boots UV damage is one of the biggest causes of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, which makes daily SPF protection really important. This day cream is lightweight, fast-absorbing and feels beautifully silky on the skin. While Thiamidol gets to work at reducing the appearance of existing dark spots (and doing its bit at preventing new ones from cropping up), SPF30 offers another element of protection against sun-induced hyperpigmentation.

Eucerin Anti-Pigment Night Cream £30 at Boots Every time I slather this night cream over my face, I'm reminded of just how great it is and what a joy it is to use. Yes, it contains Thiamidol to do its dark-spot-reducing thing, but it also contains dexpanthenol, an ingredient that aids and supports overnight skin regeneration, meaning skin just looks healthier and more radiant come morning. Beyond that, as somebody who like a sensorial aspect to my skincare routine, the satin finish, silky texture and non-greasy nature of this cream makes it a true feat.

Eucerin Anti-Pigment Spot Corrector £20 at Boots This product is a little firecracker, and I am yet to find anything else like it. If, like me, you experience post-breakout hyperpigmentation, it might just be for you. It is like a pure hit of Thiamidol, design to be applied precisely and directly onto the effected area for a supercharged treatment. If I have a particularly stubborn post-breakout mark, you best believe I'm carrying this with me at all times for regular touch-ups through the day.

Eucerin Pigment Control Anti Dark-Spot Facial Sun Fluid SPF50+ £16.99 at Boots While the Anti-Pigment Day Cream does contain SPF30, this is the product I reach for on sunnier days. It is considered to be one of the most impressive facial sunscreens out there. The texture, for starters, is lightweight but rich in hydration, meaning it makes for a great moisturiser alternative. Beyond that, the formula itself is really quite something. Sure, it delivers broad-spectrum SPF50+ protection and Thiamidol to treat and prevent sun-induced hyperpigmention, but it also contains licochalcone A, an ingredient that helps to neutralise UV-related free-radicals and fend off damage, while glycyrrhetinic acid supports the skin's own DNA repair mechanism. In short, this is probably the most hardworking and skin-loving sunscreen you will ever meet.

*Product-in-use test with 120 volunteers using Anti-Pigment Cleansing Gel and Dual Serum. Agreement after one week.

**Clinical study over 4 weeks with 64 volunteers using Anti-Pigment Cleansing Gel and Dual Serum.