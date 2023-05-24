Sustainable luxury does exist—and this iconic British fragrance brand proves it

Here at Marie Claire UK, we know all too well that the words sustainability and luxury are rarely used in the same breath—particularly when it comes to beauty products. But the truth is, as lovers of luxury, we’re the first to admit that the market has some way left to go when it comes to sustainability. Because of this, we’re always on the lookout for opulent beauty brands that move in a conscious and sustainable way. However, there is one name that has been getting it right for decades.

For Molton Brown, sustainability is nothing new. In fact, it’s been embedded in the British fragrance maker’s history since its inception in 1971—and now they’re stepping things up a notch. Understanding that refillable beauty is the future (it helps save on packaging weight and subsequently, emissions), Molton Brown’s signature Fine Liquid Hand Washes have been available in a Refillable Glass Bottle and Refill Pouch form for some time now, so that you can embrace a luxury circular lifestyle of your own at home.

But proof that Molton Brown’s sustainability efforts are ever moving (eco-consciousness is, after all, a journey that is on-going), the brand has just launched its Infinite Bottle, which takes the refill concept to their bestselling Bath & Body category.

The Infinite Bottle

(Image credit: Molton Brown)

Made from 100% recycled aluminium, the new bottle is infinitely recyclable and reduces energy by 95% and CO2 emissions by 83% compared to virgin aluminium. A brand leading the way with thoughtful, eco-conscious newness that makes sense for the planet and the consumer. Often the most quiet sustainability swaps are the most impressive of them all, and this is no different.

And things don’t just stop with the refills. When it comes to being a truly sustainable product, you’ve got to consider the life cycle of a product and take into account a few pillars. Molton Brown does not — and has never — tested on animals. In fact, the brand has actually been cruelty-free since it was founded back in 1971, which, unlike today, wasn’t the norm back then for beauty brands.

(Image credit: Molton Brown)

With packaging, the outer cartons of the Infinite Bottle and tags are also made from 40% recycled materials and 15% agro-industrial waste. The brand also utilises a Reduce.Reuse.Recycle. Scheme, which gives you 10% off your next purchase when returning empty bottles to store.

And finally, let’s look at the Molton Brown manufacturing process. All of the Molton Brown products are proudly made in England and the brand's manufacturing facility in Elsenham, Hertfordshire is carbon-neutral and has been using 100% renewable electricity since 2016.

The luxury of Molton Brown

(Image credit: Molton Brown)

With the sustainability boxes ticked, it’s time to address the luxury element. With the brand’s established reputation for fragrance excellence, you’ll not only be enjoying a relaxing bath or invigorating shower, but you’ll also be experiencing a scent journey. The Infinite Bottle has launched with three of the brand's most iconic scents. The collections getting a sustainable upgrade are: Re-charge Black Pepper (spicy and earthy with notes of black pepper and vetiver), Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel (fresh and crisp with notes of sea fennel and cypress), and Fiery Pink Pepper (confident and complex with notes of pink pepper and patchouli).

For the ultimate circular luxurious experience, after purchasing your initial product, simply restock with the refill pouch, fill up your Infinite Bottle and immerse yourself in your sweet-smelling baths and showers. You can be comfortable in the knowledge that you’re not only reducing the amount of waste your beauty routine produces, but also that your refillable choice is reducing emissions in the long term, too.

There are few perfume houses where fragrance layering comes so easily. Thanks to Molton Brown’s thoughtfully-created lines, you can shop the iconic scents across various categories, including bath & body, fragrance and home. The journey begins bathing with your chosen scent, to moisturising with the Body Lotion, and finally, spritzing the Eau de Parfum. Oh, and not forgetting hand washing and hydrating with the duo sets in between.

Our outlook here at Marie Claire UK is that the most sustainable beauty brands are ones that are always looking forward and are committed to evolving—and this is where Molton Brown wins. By 2030, the brand’s goal is to have 50% of all products be reusable or refillable

And if you’re still not convinced by these credentials, Molton Brown was awarded with a highly sought-after Royal Warrant from Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II—and if that’s not luxury, we don’t know what is.