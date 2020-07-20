How to be hair happy at home in a few simple steps

In partnership with Schwazkopf Color Expert

Now more than ever our self care routines are incredibly important. As we adjust to a ‘new normal’, it’s important we all take time out for ourselves to do things we enjoy and switch off from the world.

It’s no secret that our beauty routines can play a huge role in self care, and looking after your hair is no exception. Doing so may also make you feel a little more confident about rejoining the real world.

Follow a few of Marie Claire‘s ‘hair self care’ tips below to give yours some TLC as part of your weekly routine.

Take a (heat) break

With our social calendars significantly more empty, styling our hair doesn’t always feel that important in the current climate. Now is a great time to cut down on the amount of heat you use on your hair and reduce potential damage. Why not shelve the straighteners and tongs, and swap your hair dryer for air drying?

You could even invest the time saved by not styling in another self care venture, such as reading, meditation, tackling the Couch to 5k challenge or having a bath. It’s never too late to take up a new hobby!

Give your hair a colour refresh

We all know that when our hair looks good, we feel a little brighter in ourselves. And what better feeling than freshly coloured, silky soft hair? Although most salons are planning to reopen soon, appointments may be hard to come by initially – so you could invest in a salon-quality product that can help you recreate that salon-fresh hair feeling at home.

Schwarzkopf Color Expert Permanent Hair Colours not only give you a professional colour result, but the nourishing formula deeply cares for your hair during and after colouring. The formula contains OMEGAPLEX which helps protect the hair from damage and hyaluronic acid to help moisturise the hair and add a glossy finish. It perfectly covers greys and leaves you with a natural, long-lasting colour result.

Schwarzkopf Color Expert is available in 16 stunning shades from black, rich brunettes and intense reds to luminous blonde shades. Always do an allergy alert test 48 hours before you colour your hair, and follow the instructions for the application carefully.

Make time for a mask

Of course, one perk of not leaving your house is that you can slather on a hair mask and leave it to sink in without worrying about some of life’s usual time pressures. Try Schwarzkopf Color Expert Colour Sealer Treatment, available at Boots, with OMEGAPLEX to help protect the hair from breakage and to lock in the intensity of your colour.

Apply to damp hair and allow some time for it to sink in and work its magic. We say it’s high time you and your hair enjoy a bit of self care!

Stimulate your scalp

Your scalp needs looking after too, and who doesn’t love getting a scalp massage in the hairdresser’s chair? It might not be exactly the same pampering experience, but there’s nothing to say you can’t DIY scalp massage at home.

Try massaging your scalp with your hands while a hair mask sinks in to turn the process into a relaxing self care ritual – or simply stimulate your scalp with a daily brush or combing session.