Red Letter Days discount codes for November 2024

How long does delivery take with Red Letter Days? When you order a physical voucher, this will be delivered within 1-3 working days with standard delivery. Alternatively, you can choose next-day delivery for an extra cost. If you choose an E-voucher, this will be delivered to your email within 30 minutes.

Are there student discounts at Red Letter Days? Yes. Students can enjoy a 10% off discount code on orders from Red Letter Days. You’ll need to verify your student status by logging into Student Beans. This discount excludes any delivery charges.

Can I get a NHS discount at Red Letter Days? Yes, there is a 15% off NHS discount code at Red Letter Days. You’ll be able to save on your next Red Letter Days purchase by verifying your work status via HealthServiceDiscounts.

How do I extend a Red Letter Days voucher? You can extend your Red Letter Days by 2 months if it has already expired. There is a fee of £20 for extending your voucher. To request this, go to the Red Letter Days website and continue to the extension website.

Can I get a refund at Red Letter Days? Yes, Red Letter Days usually offers 30 day returns on vouchers purchased online. If your voucher is outside of 30 days, most are flexible and might allow you to choose another experience.

Newsletter offers: By signing up for the Red Letter Days newsletter you’ll get exclusive discounts and promotions sent to your email. Additionally, Red Letter Days will also notify you first of any sales and brand news. To sign up, you’ll need to enter your email address into the footer of the Red Letter Day’s website.

Key Worker discounts: Enjoy a 15% off discount at Red Letter Days if you’re a key worker. This includes teachers, charity workers, healthcare and NHS staff, and carers. You can verify your specific discount code from the Red Letter Days website, with links to the brand’s third party verification partners.

Seasonal sales: Save more on your next gift for a loved one by shopping Red Letter Days during specific sales times. These usually happen seasonally and are posted to the brand’s homepage. Our saving experts have also noted up to 80% off with the Black Friday deals at Red Letter Days.

Offers sections: Get the best out of your Red Letter Days purchase by shopping the ‘Offers’ section first. You can shop exclusive discounts, birthday offers, and offers by experience type. Or, check the ‘Special Offers Under £50’ for gifting days on a budget.

Check over our Red Letter Days discount codes and choose one to suit your shopping. Click the ‘Get Code’ button and continue to the Red Letter Days website. Add your ideal gift voucher experience to your basket. When done, click ‘View Basket’ to go to your basket page. Scroll down to the ‘Discount code’ box. Copy and paste your Red Letter Days voucher into the promo code box. Click the ‘Apply’ button and secure your discount.

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.