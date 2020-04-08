The best anklets to wear at home now

Penny Goldstone

While there is little point in wearing shoes right now, there is a simple solution to dressing up your feet right now, and it works just as well with slippers: the anklet. Originally a trend of the early 2000s, it enjoyed a resurrection two summers ago, thanks to everyone’s love affair with shell jewellery.

There wasn’t a single fashion insider who went on holiday without her trusted pukka shell anklet, and soon it became an everyday staple too, even in winter, paired with trainers or mules.

This season, shells have been upgraded, as the anklet gets a luxe makeover. If you love layering gold necklaces, you’ll be happy to hear it’s all about layering gold anklets now.

Designers like Alighieri and Anissa Kermiche are taking the delicate approach with simple gold chains, adorned with roman coins or pearls for that wanderlust factor.

Speaking of pearls, they are going nowhere this season, and whether you’re after a single delicate one or a pearl chain, then anyone can pull off this trend.

However, if your tastes veer more towards the classics, oversized chains have also made a comeback. And don’t let my love for all things gold fool you, there are plenty of great silver options out there.

As for how to style them, there are no rules. Fans of symmetry can happily wear the same anklet on each side, though I myself love mixing and matching. At the moment I’m layering a gold multi-chain Loveness Lee with a string of semi-previous stones by Anissa Kermiche, though as long as you’re mixing textures and sizes then anything goes.

Shop my edit of the best anklets to buy below.

anklets
ANISSA KERMICHE Serpent beaded gold-plated anklet, £145 at Harvey Nichols

anklets
Maria Black PIATTO ANKLET, £98

anklets
Anni Lu White Wave Pearl Anklet, £65 at Browns

anklets
Loren Stewart 14K Yellow Gold Havana Anklet, £210

anklets
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Quartz-pendant anklet, £70

anklets
MIU MIU Crystal-embellished looped-chain anklet, £505 at MATCHESFASHION

anklets
LOVENESS LEE PUNTIA ANKLET, £165

anklets
By Alone ISLA ANKLET – GOLD AND PEARLS, £75

anklets
ISA NOY solid Gold Anklet Bangle, $850

