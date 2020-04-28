How to achieve the perfect stained lip look with Shiseido

Stained Lips – Step By Step

Step 1. Keep Base Clean

To create a clean canvas, press a toner like the Shiseido Revitalising Treatment Softener onto freshly-washed skin. Follow up with a hydrating moisturiser (we love the Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream) and apply this from the centre of your face outwards to encourage skin to stay tight and lifted. Finish with the Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream. Hannah Martin who directed the make-up for this shoot says, ‘this is an important step not to skip. Use your ring finger to blend the eye cream right around the orbital bone, even under the brow bone.’ This helps to smooth fine lines and make your eyes appear as awake as your skin.

Step 2. Spot Conceal Your Complexion

With skin fully prepped, swipe on the Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer. Charli patted shade 103 Fair over any small spots or patches of pigmentation to even out her skin tone. The concealer uses Shiseido’s ‘ActiveForceTM’ technology, which absorbs oil, diffuses light and resists humidity and creasing from facial movement. So you don’t have to worry about your base drying out or flaking off after a few hours wear.

Step 3. Create a stained lip effect

Now for the main event: stained lips. First sweep Shiseido Protective Lip Conditioner over your lips for a smooth base and to lock in the colour. Charli used the Moden Matte Powder Lipstick in 528 Torch Song for a pigmented pop of bright orange. ‘For maximum effect, apply the colour straight from the bullet into the centre of the lips. Then use your finger to dab and spread the colour around the lips for a more causal, lived in stain’, says Martin. The colour is matte so won’t budge throughout the day and you can even blend the remains onto the apples of your cheeks for a matching flush.

Step 4. Highlight as a finishing touch

Bare may be beautiful but you can still add sheen to the high points of your face. This is especially true at this time of year, when highlighter reflects sunlight for a healthy glow. Charli played with the Shiseido Synchro Skin Illuminator in 01 Pure Gold, lightly tapping this cream highlighter across her cheekbones. Keep eyes mascara free as lips are the main feature here. To finish, smudge a little Shiseido Aura Dew in 03 Cosmic onto the eyelids to accentuate the overall glossiness of the skin.

