This dry shampoo is a French pharmacy staple—and one you need to know about

It’s undeniable—dry shampoo is a fantastic invention. Many of us rely on it to push back our next hair wash, keep hair looking fresh at a festival or post-gym session, or even just to add a little extra volume. It truly is one of those products that was a “game changer” when it first launched.

One that’s widely regarded as one of the best dry shampoos comes from French beauty brand Klorane. If you’ve ever been to France and spent an afternoon perusing pharmacies for drugstore hair and skincare buys, you’ve probably spotted this iconic name—which has been around for more than 50 years—on the shelves. This is a brand with botanicals and science at its heart and, if you’re a dry shampoo fan, the Klorane Extra-Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat and Ceramide (£11.50) should really be on your radar.

With a light fragrance that matches its gentle credentials, it cleanses the hair with 100% natural origin powders that absorb oil, sweat and odour for that refresh between washes. That revitalised feeling also promises to last for 12 hours¹. For those who are put off dry shampoo because of the chalky white residue often associated with them, this formula is designed to be lightweight and to leave behind no visible residue—so you shouldn’t feel the need to keep checking your hair for any signs of it after applying and massaging it in or brushing it through.

Klorane Extra-Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat and Ceramide £11.50 at Boots



Our collective interest in scalp care has surged over the past few years, so something else you’ll likely be pleased to see are this product’s hair and scalp benefits. The formula is powered by scalp protective ceramideᴸᴵᴷᴱ, which is clinically proven to provide a protective layer over the scalp and mimic ceramides naturally present in the hair bulb to protect the scalp and strengthen hair. The other key ingredient is organically-farmed oat, which is known to be brilliantly soothing and moisturising. In other words, it’s doing your hair some good on top of giving it a dry cleanse—and it’s suitable for sensitive scalps, coloured hair and chemically treated hair, too.

Fun fact: as well as being made with 99% natural origin ingredients*, it’s also the first plant-based dry shampoo, powered by Oat and Ceramideᴸᴵᴷᴱ, meaning it’ll appeal to vegan beauty fans, too. (Not forgetting, its chic packaging is quite aesthetically pleasing and would look great on the side of your bathroom.) And did we mention it was also Highly Commended at our 2024 Hair Awards?

If all this has left you keen to try it, the good news is that you don’t need to visit France to get your hands on it; Klorane’s Extra-Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat and Ceramide can be found at Boots and on LOOKFANTASTIC, Amazon and Ocado. Even better news? It’s currently a third off at Boots, so you can bag yourself a saving right now.

¹Consumer usage test on 66 subjects after 21 days

*Excluding gas propellants