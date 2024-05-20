Fallen off with your New Year’s Resolutions? Here’s how to get back on track

This May, we’re breaking down four ways to use your tech to see through your New Year’s resolutions in 2024 and beyond…

A New Year is the perfect time to form good habits, with the UK population committing to self improvement with their resolutions and goals.

Yes, from upping the exercise and saving money, to prioritising mental health and improving work-life balances, New Year’s resolutions are all about positive growth in 2024.

EE customers are at the forefront, with a survey from the tech brand revealing that 97% of its users see their objectives as part of a long-term lifestyle change.

However, a third of the way into the year, our willpower with resolutions has (as always) begun to flag, with the majority of us giving up on our goals.

According to statistics, a whopping 80% of New Year’s resolutions have been dropped by February, with very few lasting past April.

Tech is the easiest way to get back on track, with a proven correlation between using smart tools and achieving goals. But despite its success rate, tech is still often overlooked and underused as a tool for productivity and inspiration.

This is something that EE is determined to change this year, arming its customers with tech hacks to see out their new habits for the rest of the year and beyond.

Here are four ways to use your tech to sustain your New Year’s resolutions this year. And not to mention, help you to form better and more sustainable habits in the process…

1. Organise your time

Time management is crucial when it comes to achieving goals positively. And with many of us balancing 9 to 5 jobs, childcare, passion projects and social lives, it is no easy feat. EE’s WiFi Enhancer is designed for this very purpose, allowing customers to experience a more hybrid way of working, with the ability to work from anywhere, keep on track of multiple projects and make the most of the time at hand. Plus, its smartwatch range (everything from Samsung Galaxy to Fitbit) go one step further, allowing customers to balance work and home life, and organise your time more efficiently. From receiving calls, texts and app notifications to your wrist, to setting calendar reminders and alarms on-the-go, tech can play a pivotal role in helping you to set boundaries, create a positive routine, and importantly, achieve your goals in the process.

2. Power your productivity

Working smarter and more productively is essential to seeing through your goals. And whether that’s climbing the job ladder, starting a passion project or improving your work-life balance, efficiency is key to maximising your time. EE’s new Smart Hub Plus’ WiFi Enhancer offers just that, with its enhanced features ensuring fast, reliable internet and an end to productivity barriers, from buffering to network interruptions. Plus, by activating ‘Work Mode’ in the EE app, you can actually prioritise your connection and ensure that everything from your work calls to project collaborations goes off without a hitch.

3. Turn off distractions

Technology is also an extremely effective (and underrated) tool for setting boundaries and turning off distractions - two things that are fundamental when carving out time (and energy) for achieving your goals. And whether you’re aiming to meditate each day, factor in more exercise or start a passion project, minimising interruptions is the key to productivity. Thankfully, EE has created a solution, with its WiFi controls feature allowing you to turn off your own distractions - enabling you to pause WiFi, switch off connection for individual devices and even schedule some tech-free time for when you need it. This way, you have complete control of your own technology, and by extension your productivity.

4. Look after your mental health

Prioritising your mental wellbeing is a crucial part of sustaining and achieving your goals. And particularly when it comes to New Year’s resolutions, with reducing stress levels and improving sleep being among the most popular objectives in 2024. Tech is one of the most powerful tools at your disposal, with self care apps proven to reduce stress, heighten focus and improve sleep. EE has now partnered with Calm, to give its customers just that, offering discounted access to the leading mental health brand and its science-backed tools. And in turn, boosting productivity, focus and helping you to find your flow.

Visit ee.co.uk/work for more information on EE tech and how to harness it to achieve your goals.