Etsy discount codes for October 2024

FAQs

What delivery options are available at Etsy? Etsy sellers use either Royal Mail or Evri. Some sellers offer free shipping options whilst others set individual prices. You can check what’s available when you checkout.

Can I purchase a gift card from Etsy? If you need to buy a last-minute gift you want to give your gift recipient a choice, a gift card from Etsy could be the perfect solution. You can purchase a digital gift card from Etsy.com in minutes. Maybe you need to buy a gift card for someone abroad? No problem, there are multiple currencies available.

Does Etsy have good reviews? As Etsy is an online marketplace, you will need to check each seller for reviews and feedback. When Etsy sellers receive consistent 5-star reviews, Etsy awards them with a ‘Star Seller’ badge. So look out for those. You can also use the filters so that you only see star sellers whilst browsing.

Will I need to pay additional customs fees? If you purchase an item from an international seller, there might be additional customs fees to pay. UK buyers might need to pay import taxes, customs fees or VAT. Always check the details of each listing or contact the individual seller if they are based outside of the UK before you make your purchase.

Hints & Tips

Personalised items: Adding a personal touch to a gift can make it extra special. At Etsy, hundreds of sellers can personalise items for you, sometimes for free. From wooden engravings to embroidery on clothing, there are so many options. Be sure to check the terms and conditions of the seller, as some do charge for this.

Use filters to find free delivery options: If you want to save as much money as possible, you might only want to consider free delivery options. Searching for listings with this option is time-consuming. Be sure to use the filters on Etsy so you only see sellers that will ship for free.

Look for free gifts with a purchase: Each seller has a lot of competition on Etsy so they are always looking for ways to make a sale. Some sellers offer free gifts with purchase or include a free thank-you gift. Keep an eye out for those, it’s a great way to get more for your money.

Sign up for the newsletter: When you make an account with Etsy you have the option of receiving the regular newsletter. While there is no discount on offer for this, you will get notified of special events, sales and product launches.

Etsy sales: Etsy in general don’t have a sales page. However individual sellers run their sales from time to time. The best way to find sales and discounted items is the use the filters for free delivery, discounts and special offers.

How to use your Etsy discount code Once you have identified the perfect discount code, head to Etsy.com. Select your favourite item and add it to your basket in the top right order of the page. Go to the checkout page and scroll down until you see ‘apply Etsy coupon code’. Copy and paste your discount code into the box. Simply click ‘apply’ and your discount code will be applied. Enjoy your discount code savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors who have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid.

We don’t list unique codes that only work once.

We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.