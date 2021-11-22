Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In partnership with Phizz

If, like me, you’ve been looking into probiotics and their benefits for a while then this article is for you. Probiotics, I’ve long been told, go hand in hand with women health but what does that really mean? What do they do and how can they help you?

They’re known as nature’s good guys and are fast becoming as much a part of a healthy diet as eating your five-a-day. But how do they work and where are they found? And how can they specifically help women?

Recently there’s been a 100% spike in searches for probiotics for women. This is our fuss-free guide to probiotics…

What is a probiotic?

Probiotics are known as good bacteria, they’re friendly bacteria and yeasts which live within your body. They’re good for you, supporting your digestive system. Between 70-80% of your immune system is housed in your gut, with probiotics working to combat any type of imbalance and support your gut biome.

Probiotics have shown potential benefits in the treatments and prevention of several gastrointestinal-related issues such as diarrhoea, IBS, Ulcerative Colitis, and Crohn’s disease.

Why are probiotics good for you?

Your gut microbiome is key to digestive metabolism and the absorption of nutrients.

Whilst probiotics can be naturally be found in certain foods such as yoghurts and kefir. They’re also available in supplements like Phizz’s Good Guts 12 Strain Multibiotic with Vitamin D, which offers an easy, on-the-go way to ensure you’re getting yours.

Many of the microorganisms in probiotic products are the same or similar to the microorganisms that naturally live in the body.

Recent studies published in the BMJ of Nutrition, Prevention & Health and Neurosci Biobehav Rev suggest that probiotics could help with digestive issues, like IBS, but mental conditions, like depression and anxiety, too. While further research is needed, the gut-brain axis is being explored more and more and, generally speaking, is now widely accepted as being far more important than originally thought.

Different strains of bacteria have different effects, so it is always best to consult your doctor or gastroenterologist on which strains are right and most suited to you. Some of the most researched probiotics that have been found to show benefits include the likes of Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Saccharomyces.

Why are probiotics good for women?

I kept hearing that probiotics can assist with numerous women’s health concerns, from urinary and vaginal health to skin conditions and even fertility.

Probiotics are naturally found in your gut, mouth, vagina, urinary tract, skin and lungs. Despite their humble nature, they offer a raft of health benefits. For example, for women prone to urinary tract infections and yeast infections, probiotics are a natural way to fight these infections.

There’s a lot of discussion regarding probiotics helping to increase fertility by keeping the gut and vaginal microbiomes at healthy levels, which in turn is thought to help to regulate the pH balance and provide an optimal environment for ovulation.

How can probiotics help me?

Can improve your digestive health Can help with conditions like IBS and stop unwanted side effects, like diarrhoea Can keep your heart healthy Can help with eczema and allergies Can improve mental health

Where can I buy probiotics?

