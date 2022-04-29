Why protecting your side hustle online is more important than ever

“A lot of people went on to block me, for fear of being hacked themselves”

Lucy Gornall is one of many young Brits with a side hustle. After working as a health editor for women’s magazines, she decided to become a freelance journalist and pursue her passion: personal fitness.

She eventually started training to become a personal trainer, earning a qualification as a level 3 PT. She soon discovered just how much power was in the palm of her hands. Social media helped her create and nurture new connections, allowing her small business to grow and reach thousands of followers on Instagram – some of whom became her work contacts.

Then, as her side hustle was taking off her account was hacked.

She explained, “I was sent a message from a friend asking for help. She needed a code to get into her Facebook…so I sent her my number, received the code by text and sent her the code.”

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a friend in need. Instead, it was an anonymous hacker who booted her out of her own account. Without her knowledge, her peers, followers and clients were suddenly inundated with messages from the hacker posing as her, “asking for help or for money,” and attempting to break into their accounts the very same way.

She said the whole ordeal was embarrassing, and she was flooded with calls and WhatsApps from people for days about the hack. It also had real consequences for her business. She said, “A lot of people went on to block me, for fear of being hacked themselves. I didn’t lose money, but had it gone on longer I may have done.”

“I was so anxious, worrying that the hacker would get into the rest of my phone, my banking apps and photos,” she said.

According to research conducted last year, over 70% of young Brits like Gornall said they had a job on the side. With the internet making it easier than ever to start a business and pursue passion projects, social media has become crucial for promoting a side hustle. Nearly half of Brits (48%) have been victims of cybercrime, and nearly three in ten (29%) report experiencing identity theft, according to the Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report 2022***.

Unfortunately, personal information accessed by cybercriminals may result in identity theft. A hack or data breach could lead, for example, to a loan being taken out in your name, which could impact your life and potentially your credit score. Sixty-six percent of Brits surveyed admit they don't know how to check if their identity has ever been stolen***.

Gornall explained she now has a new perspective on device and online privacy “having experienced the worry of my bank accounts being hacked,” and the fear that her hacker would spread her personal information online.

Gornell did not previously consider an identity monitoring solution, as she branched out with her side hustle. The journalist and personal trainer discovered it was a lengthy process trying to recover her hacked account, which included her having to send off a face verification video and waiting days to finally be let back into her account and alert her clients and contacts that she had not asked for money or aid, which had proved embarrassing.

In fact, she said there was no way for her to directly contact someone from the social platform at the point she felt most vulnerable, and said, “The lack of communication is awful.”

