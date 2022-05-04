In our pre-pandemic days of long commutes and bad supermarket sandwiches, you probably considered the idea of turning your passion into a viable business little more than a pipe dream. But in the two years that completely overhauled how we think about work, thousands of millennials have swapped the nine to five slog for a shot at turning their side hustle into a fulfilling career – so who’s to say that you can’t, too?

A landmark study of more than two million UK businesses by GoDaddy has revealed that the percentage of microbusiness owners under the age of 35 has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic.

The study, called Venture Forward, analysed the impact of 2.3 million microbusinesses on their communities and the country. What else did it find, you ask? Well, not only has the number of millennial business owners grown exponentially, but businesses formed after March 2020 are also more likely to have been started by women, and people from minority ethnic groups and disadvantaged backgrounds.

Here at Marie Claire UK, championing female entrepreneurship is in our DNA – whether it’s our extensive coverage of how the pandemic disproportionately affected women’s careers, or Future Shapers, our annual awards dedicated to celebrating the female change makers making waves in their respective industries.

That’s why we couldn’t be more delighted to partner with GoDaddy to bring you Passion Pioneers, a series empowering women to take that next step in turning their passion into a viable business.

From no-nonsense advice on setting positive (and realistic) business goals, to profiles of the amazing female entrepreneurs who’ve been there, done that, we’ll be equipping you with all the tools you need to build a career doing what you love.

