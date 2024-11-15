Infinix Celebrates Women with Blossom Glow: The Bold 2025 Colour Trend

The face of tech is still predominantly male. Despite advancements in equality within the industry, breaking into the tech world can be a challenge for women—particularly those in the Middle East, as tech influencer Shams Talaat has found. “A common stereotype is that women don’t belong in tech,” she explains. “I challenge this by showcasing how women, including myself, can thrive in tech.”

While society has yet to highlight women’s voices in this field fully, technology offers new opportunities. Social media gives women more chances to stand out, while major tech companies like Infinix are actively working to provide international stages where women like Shams Talaat can be seen and heard, making a lasting impact and inspiring other women every moment of the day.

A female tech influencer making her mark in a male-dominated world

Shams Talaat, a leading figure in Iraq’s tech scene, has been fascinated by tech’s potential since childhood. She speaks openly about women's challenges in carving a place in this male-dominated field, particularly in the Middle East. Inspired to share her experiences, Shams began posting tech tips on Instagram, quickly building a following of over 93K.

(Image credit: Courtesy Infinix)

Today, advancing smartphones and AI empower women worldwide to tell their stories. For Shams, this means new business and collaboration opportunities. “I understand the challenges women face in tech, so I aim to make my content accessible and engaging, blending lifestyle and tech for everyday users—especially those who might feel intimidated,” she explains.

Shams’ vision aligns perfectly with Infinix, an international tech company focused on creating better tech products for the new generation. Infinix recently launched its first foldable phone, the ZERO Flip , unapologetically blending a bold yet soft pink with this flagship product. The arrival of this phone breaks the perception of cold, sterile phone colours, leading to a new trend with its vibrant pink and inspiring young people to reflect on the power of women.

Why pink? It could be argued pink reinforces stereotypes, but reclaiming and showcasing it is a step forward. Last year’s Barbie movie redefined ‘Barbie pink’ as a symbol of power and resilience, reminding girls they can be anything. Infinix aligns with this approach. Phones—especially trend-led foldable ones—are daily tools beyond functionality, becoming symbols of personal identity and community.

Flipping the stereotype: Blossom Glow

This signature shade of the ZERO Flip isn’t just any pink; it’s called Blossom Glow. During the product development of its first foldable phone, Infinix collaborated with leading trend forecasting agency WGSN to explore current global youth trends and the underlying causes. This partnership ultimately led to the creation of Blossom Glow.

(Image credit: Courtesy Infinix)

Inspired by WGSN’s 2025 Smartphone Colour Trend Report , Blossom Glow evokes the image of cherry blossoms in early spring, representing renewal, vitality, and endless possibilities. It’s a soft yet powerful colour, representing the awakening of women’s strength and embodying the trend of female empowerment that the ZERO Flip seeks to inspire.

WGSN is the world’s leading consumer trend forecaster, known for its accurate predictions and global trend insights. Partnering with brands like Samsung, Starbucks, and Coach, WGSN helps shape and influence trends worldwide. The WGSN report notes that people are yearning for a sense of' breakthrough' in a world where crises and opportunities coexist amid rapid AI development. There’s an eagerness, akin to the budding of spring, to find new meaning through self-expression. This trending colour, Blossom Glow, reflects these themes of future and hope while creating a warm and uplifting environment.

(Image credit: Courtesy Infinix)

This energy flows through Shams’ work and her mission to encourage Middle Eastern women (and women globally) to express themselves and find their power. Blossom Glow also rejects the notion that pink is deemed “uncool” simply because it typifies femininity. Influencer Helly Shah , another of Infinx’s Key Opinion Leaders based in India, perfectly sums up this concept, explaining, “True empowerment comes when we don't feel ashamed or embarrassed by embracing our feminine side when we learn to value it. And this is not just for women, but for men who love pink, men who choose to show emotions.”

(Image credit: Courtesy Infinix)

“The ZERO Flip reflects our belief that it’s never too late to find your 'Blossom moment,'” explains Weiqi Nie, Product Director at Infinix. “We aim to inspire all users to unlock their potential, seize opportunities, and express their individuality.” By reclaiming pink as a symbol of optimism and strength, Infinix’s campaign challenges stereotypes and hopes that incorporating this special colour into its latest flagship phone will inspire women to embrace the 2025 colour trend. This aims to empower each individual within the female community—particularly those in developing countries—to get creative, share their ideas with a global audience, and follow in the footsteps of its Key Opinion Leaders.

Amplifying pink: a global call from Infinix to support and empower women

The launch of the Infinix ZERO Flip coincides with October's annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Amplifying pink and sharing stories about this colour at this time is a way for everyone to support the female community—and Infinix believes it’s a responsibility we share as global citizens. Infinix intentionally chose this time to release this compact and highly stylish phone, aiming to make ‘wearing pink’ a way to raise awareness for women’s health and creativity.

At the same time, Infinix has launched the #BloomWith2025ColorTrend campaign to encourage more women to unleash their power through confident self-expression. As part of the campaign, Infinix is working with four Key Opinion Leaders from Iraq, India, the Philippines, and Malaysia to encourage others to join a global community of creators. Game-changers in their fields, these women challenge perceptions by telling their own stories online. Joining Shams Talaat as a KOL sharing the Blossom Glow message is Jazel Lim from Malaysia, who champions female entrepreneurship and fitness, Helly Shah from India, an influential voice for female identity, and Ayn Bernos from the Philippines with a focus on self-challenge.

(Image credit: Courtesy Infinix)

Jazel Lim , a Malaysian business owner and bodybuilder, believes her biggest strength as a female creator is connecting deeply with other women. “I understand the unique challenges in fitness, fashion, or motherhood, and I create content that’s both relatable and inspiring,” she says. “You can work hard, run a business, and still feel fabulous,” she adds, echoing the empowering message of subverting stereotypes we’ve seen throughout the campaign. “We have always heard that women can’t be leaders or manage things,” Helly added. “I feel I have a very naturally commanding nature and a great leadership quality wherein I like to take charge of everything, my entire team and also make everyone feel equally important.”



“Sometimes, just existing unapologetically feels like rebellion,” says Ayn Bernos , a Philippine-based creator focused on beauty, body positivity, and self-development. Through her videos, she aims to show young women they can improve, love, and embrace themselves without changing who they are.

(Image credit: Courtesy Infinix)

Get In Now: Join the 2025 colour trend

The Infinix ZERO Flip, with its WGSN-inspired colour, advanced AI, and unique 4K ProStable imaging in a mid-range phone, has sparked a global trend. It showcases the potential of a compact foldable phone, with its influence still expanding. As the stories of these KOLs show audiences around the world, women's creative potential is limitless, and their voices are being heard. All of this is ongoing and fueled by the participation of every one of you.