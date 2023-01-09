Get Zoe Saldana’s radiant makeup look in 4 easy steps

For our January cover, we welcomed Zoe Saldana to start off the year strong. Celebrity makeup artist Kate Synott effortlessly created this look in line with Zoe’s beautiful structure and flawless complexion. We can safely say we are obsessed and will be recreating this look throughout the year. With four easy steps, you, just like Zoe, can also achieve this look.

Step one: PREP SKIN

To enhance Zoe’s sun-kissed glow, Synott used Givenchy Beauty’s priming products to prep the skin. To begin, she massaged a pearl-sized amount of Le Soin Noir Crème Yeux , £150, across the eyelids. This eye cream is packed with algae, a powerful ingredient that contains four different micronutrients that are essential to revealing the skin’s original youthful glow. This not only worked to prime Zoe’s eyes but also allowed for some selfcare pre-shoot.

To prep the rest of the face, Synott sprayed the Prisme Libre Prep & Set Glow Mist, £36.50, across her face as a veil of protective glow and hydration. Infused with SPF 45, this spray made sure that Zoe’s makeup remained intact with the LA heat whilst protecting her skin.

Step Two: ACE YOUR BASE

To make sure Zoe’s naturally smooth skin remained a strong focal point, Synott applied the foundation in thin layers. The foundation used to achieve this was a mixture of the Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Glow Foundation, £40, in 6-N405 and 5-N335 to create her perfect shade.

Synott then applied two puffs of the Prisme Libre Powder, £45, in Popeline Mimosa. This loose powder was applied over the foundation to make sure Zoe kept a mattified and radiant look throughout the shoot.

She then applied the Prisme Libre Blush in Organza Sienne. This perfect blend of brick red and burnt sienna worked as a harmonious duo that matched Zoe’s dewy complexion creating a healthy, fresh flush.

Step Three: BLEND, BLEND, BLEND

To fully encapsulate Zoe’s naturally radiant look, Synott created the perfect natural smokey eye. This was done using the Le 9 De Givenchy Palette in N°05 LE 9.05, £62. To begin the look, the lightest shade in the palette was applied in the inner corner of the eye and arch of the eyebrows to highlight the focal points of the eye and brows.

Synott then applied the neutral brown tone onto the mobile lid blending the colours towards the outer corner of the eye. After, a slight shimmery tone was brushed from the centre to the outer corner of the eye. This was then taken to the under eye with an angled brush for a more defined and intense gaze. The key to this look was blending these illustrious shades together to create a flawless yet neutral look.

Synott finished this makeup look with one single coat of Volume Disturbia. This mascara is intensely pigmented with a formula that makes for a clump-free application that promises a 93% of increase in volume with just one sweep - perfect for on the go!

Step Four: FINISH THE LOOK

Zoe’s look was finished by adding some slight touches to her beautifully plumped lips. Synott began by sculpting the outline of her lips with the Lip Liner, £19.50 in Rose Mutin. This lip liner holds rich waxes to create a creamy formula that effortlessly glides onto the lips. To finish off, her makeup artist applied Le Rouge, £31.50 in the shade Beige Nu. Seamlessly completing a matte and natural combination of pink and beige tones onto the lips for a perfect healthy glow.

Shop the look below:

SHOOT CREDITS:



DIRECTOR AND PHOTOGRAPHER: NINO MUÑOZ

EDITOR IN CHIEF: ANDREA THOMPSON

SHOOT AND FILM DIRECTOR: LISA OXENHAM

WRITER: EMILY CRONIN

SENIOR ART EDITOR: ANA OSPINA

CHIEF SUB-EDITOR: NICOLA MOYNE

PRODUCER: SOFIA PIZA

MAKE-UP ARTIST: KATE SYNNOTT, USING GIVENCHY BEAUTY

STYLIST: KATIE MOSSMAN

HAIR STYLIST: MARA ROSZAK

NAIL ARTIST: EMI KUDO

SET DESIGNER: ISAAC AARON

SET ASSISTANT: MATT BANISTER

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: MARTY RUSH

EDITS: KALIVS

VIDEO PRODUCER: ALEXANDER JOHN

DIGITAL TECHNICIAN: BENOIST LECHEVALLIER

COLOUR GRADE: MAX GRADES

VIDEO INTERVIEWER: TOMER RONEN

VIDEO PRODUCTION: ONE TEN MEDIA

PHOTO ASSISTANTS: KURT MANGUM, WILLIAM MATHIEU AND GUI CHA

STYLING ASSISTANTS: MELINETTE RODRIGUEZ AND JILL ROTH

LOCATION: STROPA STUDIOS, LOS ANGELES