From skin analysis tools to LED face masks, here’s how technology can optimise your daily skincare routine…

Technology is revolutionising the future of skincare, with the beauty industry seeing a rise in smart cosmetic tools and home skincare devices.

Yes, from LED face masks and smart mirrors, to skin analysis tools and cosmetic apps, innovative beauty tech is seeing a very real surge. And with strong EE broadband seamlessly connecting all your devices at home, incorporating this innovative smart tech into your skincare routine is a breeze.

“You might not think that tech and skincare go together, but it can actually be incredibly helpful,” says Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK.

This is particularly true of people with skin conditions, with smart beauty tools now able to extensively analyse your skin and its deeper needs. Not to mention, provide pioneering at-home technology like LED therapy, that can reduce inflammation, sun damage and the signs of ageing.

“I’ve been really interested in skincare since my early 20s,” explains Katie. “I had quite a bad skin condition and I was really looking at skincare to resolve some of my issues.”

This she has achieved in three key steps – using wifi-connected beauty tech to identify what her skin needs, and build solutions into her daily routine.

Three ways to enhance your skincare routine with technology

1. Use a skin analysis tool

A skin analysis tool is a good starting point when enhancing your skincare routine, with Katie calling it “the first port of call”. There is a host of free and user-friendly AI skin scanners to choose from online, developed with dermatologists and powered by artificial intelligence. And by simply uploading a selfie, you will receive a personal skin analysis. This will grade your radiance, texture, oiliness and dark spots, detailing your skincare concerns and priorities. And crucially, it will generate a tailored routine that is personalised to your needs, with some skin analysis tools even recommending specific skincare products.

“It’s super important that people know about what their skin needs,” explains Katie. “Because you need to make sure you’re not using products or ingredients that are going to exacerbate certain skin issues.”

2. Power up your smart watch

Smart watches are playing an increasing role in our daily lives, with over 450 million worldwide users in 2025. And while they are best known for their health and fitness tracking, smart watches can actually be a useful tool for your skincare too. Send alerts and reminders straight to your wrist, to ensure that your skin is getting what it needs. And whether that’s enforcing a regular bed time or setting hydration goals, your smart watch can incorporate your skincare objectives into your daily routine.

“The skin analysis tool told me that I’m prone to dehydration, so I’ve been using a smartwatch,” explains Katie. “It sends me notifications throughout the day, reminding me to drink more water and less coffee. I also notice straight away when I haven’t slept very well because my skin looks really lacklustre and dull,” she adds. “So I’m also using the smartwatch to remind me exactly when I should be going to bed, so that I’m getting my full eight hours, and can wake up looking a little more radiant and glowy.”

3. Invest in an LED face mask

LED face masks are one of the most popular pieces of beauty tech - trending across TikTok and Instagram. And while the celebrity favourite - beloved by Victoria Beckham and Sofia Richie, doesn’t come cheap, its benefits are clinically proven. LED therapy uses wavelengths of light to brighten, firm and calm the skin - reducing inflammation, boosting collagen production and minimising the signs of ageing over time. And with consistency proven to enhance results, incorporating 10 minutes of LED light therapy into your daily skincare routine is a worthwhile investment.

“I’m obsessed with my LED face mask,” says Katie. “The fact that it connects to WiFi is really brilliant because it has these pre-set treatments, so I just choose the one best suited for me.”

