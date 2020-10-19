How to beat the dreaded mascne – in just three easy steps

Promotional feature with Clinique

Many of us are discovering that face coverings – however stylish – can wreak havoc on our skin. Clinique’s classic Anti-Blemish Solutions skincare range is here to help.

For anyone as yet unacquainted with this least delightful of portmanteau words, mascne refers to the blemishes that result from prolonged and regular wearing of face coverings. It’s caused by everything from the ‘micro-tears’ to skin that happen when masks rub against skin – which make it easier for dirt and bacteria to clog pores – to the general environment (warm and moist) wearing a mask creates.

And if the news that Boots has recently seen a surge in searches for anti-acne products is anything to go by, it’s beginning to look like it can affect anyone – whether your prone to break-outs or not. So what to do?

Switch-up your skincare

The good news is that mascne is usually pretty easily treatable. Just as you tailor your beauty routines in line with the season (lighter, water-based moisturisers in summer, richer night creams when the central heating kicks in), a few simple tweaks to your skincare may be all you need to help address any short-term disruption caused by wearing face coverings and related stressors.

Your first port of call? Clinique.

The legendary heritage skincare brand has a justifiable reputation as a go-to for all kinds of skin conditions – from sensitive to acne-prone – for a reason: it has a long track record of offering targeted skincare that’s clinically-proven to work.

One of the most celebrated is its Anti-Blemish Solutions™ range which, unsurprisingly, is having a bit of a moment right now. That’s because – and as you’d expect from Clinique – it offers everything you need to help treat and care for blemish-prone skin, all there in one easy-to-navigate comprehensive range.

Back to basics

As with all things skincare, it’s always best to start with the basics first. By which we mean a three-step programme of cleansing (Anti-Blemish Solutions™ Cleansing Foam), exfoliating (Anti-Blemish Solutions™ Clarifying Lotion) and moisturising (Anti-Blemish Solutions™ Clearing Moisturiser Oil-Free).

Each product is available to purchase on its own or – super handily – come altogether in the Anti-Blemish Solutions™ 3-Step System pack. This four-week supply of all three products is a great introduction to the system overall and a great option if you’re just beginning to notice the odd blemish or change to your skin and want to see what difference switching out your skincare can make.

Already in the midst of a mascne attack? Well, there are (of course) a brilliant selection of options for you too, such as the topical Anti-Blemish Clinical Clearing Gel, which goes to work instantly to treat existing blemishes with results, according to Clinique’s own trials, that match those of a leading prescription.

And it’s not just about skincare (because that mask has to come off sometime, right?) The collection extends to make-up solutions too, such as the oil-free, long-lasting Anti-Blemish Solutions™ BB Cream SPF40 and Anti-Blemish Solutions Liquid Makeup range, both of which can help to clear and prevent blemishes as they cover.

Like we said, this is one comprehensive range, with plenty more to discover.

If you’re looking to put mascne to bed, the full Clinique Anti-Blemish Solutions™ collection is there for the shopping at boots.com