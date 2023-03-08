As a beauty writer, this perfume is my fail-safe Mother's Day gift

Testing products that land on the Marie Claire beauty desk is part of my job: I know my way around the latest beauty launches and aim to always recommend the best ones.

When it comes to choosing the perfect Mother's Day gift (opens in new tab), you can't go wrong with one of the best perfumes for women. A real crowd pleaser, who doesn't love to unwrap a new box of fragrance? My top pick? The new Lancôme La Vie est Belle Iris Absolu L'Eau de Parfum, available now at John Lewis.

I'm sure you've all heard of the original Lancôme La Vie est Belle fragrance, but did you know that they've released a more concentrated and alluring version, just in time for Mother's Day?

(opens in new tab) Lancôme La Vie est Belle Iris Absolu L'Eau de Parfum £97 for 50ml at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Key notes: Fig Accord, Blackcurrant, Jasmine Sambac, Iris Pallida and Patchouli

Treat the special ladies in your life to Lancôme's newest fragrance, La Vie est Belle Iris Absolu. This fruity, floral scent is bound to be their new favourite.

Highlighting the perfume's most iconic ingredient, Iris Pallida, this scent is packed with the sweet, juicy notes of Fig Accord and Blackcurrant, warm and rich Jasmine Sambac and musky Patchouli, making for a totally unique finish.

It's sweet—but not in that sickly sweet way—and lingers on the skin sensually, making it the perfect choice for sunny days and cold evenings.

I've had so many compliments since wearing it, and I just know that both my mum and grandma will love it.

The scent aside, having a great-looking bottle seriously ups the ante. Not only does it smell great, but it looks the part too. Presented in Lancôme's signature pink and white packaging, the bottle has been reinvented with what's described as an 'infinite crystal smile'. The intricate bottle is finished off with a pink ribbon around the neck, and would look beautiful displayed on any dressing table.

Now, if after reading all that you fancy treating yourself to a new fragrance, why not try out the original Lancôme La Vie est Belle?

This scent is floral and feminine, with a hint of Amber, giving it a rich, warm finish. It's the perfect everyday fragrance, and I'm yet to meet someone who doesn't like it.

(opens in new tab) Lancôme La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum £65 for 30ml at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Key notes: Pear, Blackcurrant, Orange Blossom, Jasmine, Iris, Praline, Vanilla, Tonka Bean and Patchouli

Lancôme's original fragrance is a bestseller for a reason, so try it out for yourself to see what all the fuss is about.

If you didn't know, 'la vie est belle' is a French expression that means 'life is beautiful', and that's exactly how these fragrances will make you feel. So go on, make your mum's day and treat her to Lancôme's newest scent, Iris Absolu, and maybe even treat yourself too.