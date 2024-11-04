It's Time to Empower the Next Generation of Girls in STEM

Nothing brings on the FOMO quite like seeing a chic event on your social media feed, especially when that event is centered on female empowerment and the beauty of girlhood. If you felt this way about the inspiring luncheon hosted by Marie Claire and Clé de Peau Beauté, don't worry—we'll fill you in on all the details.

On Wednesday, October 2, women from across industries gathered in a flower-filled ballroom at New York's iconic Fifth Avenue Hotel to celebrate the International Day of the Girl. At this luncheon, Marie Claire's editor in chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, and Clé de Peau Beauté's chief brand officer, Mizuki Hashimoto joined forces to honor the incredible work of Reshma Saujani, CEO and founder of Moms First and founder of Girls Who Code.

(Image credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com)

(Image credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com)

(Image credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com)

Along with specialty drinks, decadent courses, and photo ops straight out of a dream, attendees had the opportunity to meet some of the most influential female changemakers of our time. The illustrious panelists included Ogunnaike and Saujani, as well as Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation, and Phoebe Robinson, stand-up comedian, best-selling author, and co-creator and star of Two Dope Queens. Some familiar faces in the crowd included Chriselle Lim, founder of fragrance brand Phlur; Katie Sturino, founder of Megababe; Lauren Chan, model and TV personality, and many more CEOs, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.

Amid the sounds of laughter, clinking glasses, and camera flashes, the importance of breaking barriers and creating opportunities for the next generation of women remained a constant theme throughout the event. Ultimately, this luncheon reflected the transformative power and strength of community, reminding us that we can all play a significant role in championing girls and women. This is not only a fundamental tenet of Marie Claire's Power Play, but also a vital part of Clé de Peau Beauté's brand mission.

(Image credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com)

(Image credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com)

(Image credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com)

This year, Reshma Saujani received Clé de Peau Beauté’s annual Power of Radiance Award for her relentless commitment to bridging the gender gap in tech by empowering girls to pursue careers in STEM. In Saujani's keynote speech, she said, "When you give a girl the express permission to create, innovate, and lead, you are reshaping the narrative. You're telling her, 'You belong here,' and that changes everything."

Established in 2019, the Power of Radiance Awards honor women who advocate for girls' education in their communities, reflecting Clé de Peau Beauté’s belief that empowering girls through education is the key to a better world. According to Clé de Peau's chief brand officer Mizuki Hashimoto, "Our ambition for the Power of Radiance Awards is to foster a global community of women who will generate a groundswell of activity. Together, we will share their radiance with one another, inspiring others to join in creating a movement dedicated to a more positive, more radiant tomorrow for everyone."

Saujani's non-profit organization, Girls Who Code, has created the largest pipeline of female and nonbinary computer scientists, teaching more than 670,000 girls essential technical skills through invaluable mentorship. Neha Shulka, one of the 670,000 girls who benefited from Girls Who Code and the grand prize recipient of Clé de Peau Beauté’s 20 Under 20 campaign, is a 19-year-old activist, inventor, and entrepreneur who has created tech platforms for social good. Does it get any more inspiring than that?

(Image credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com)

(Image credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com)

After mingling, networking, and filling our camera rolls with lots of photos and videos, it was time for the panel discussion between Ogunnaike, Saujani, Dufu, and Robinson. They spoke about taking risks, supporting your peers, and prioritizing yourself—in fact, the room erupted in applause when Dufu mentioned this powerful piece of advice she received from Saujani: "If you're going to create any real change in the world, you're going to have to learn how not to wait in line."

(Image credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com)

This celebration of girlhood and female empowerment is far from over. Clé de Peau Beauté is thrilled to announce Sachiko Nakajima as the 2025 Power of Radiance Awardee for her relentless dedication to advancing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education. In 2017, Nakajima founded steAm, Inc., an organization committed to using STEAM education to unlock the creative potential in everyone. Nakajima, who's from Japan, aims to dismantle the barriers that have historically hindered women and girls from pursuing STEAM education and careers and foster a brighter future for all. Here at Marie Claire, we are in awe of women like Nakajima—those who are constantly working to shatter glass ceilings and help girls around the world pursue their dreams, no matter what.

This article was originally published on Marie Claire US.