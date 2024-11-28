One in three women are subjected to physical or sexual violence in their lifetime—this new platform is here to help

Gender-based violence is a worldwide epidemic, with statistics showing that one in three women are subjected to physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. And with intimate partner violence seeing a devastating rise in recent years, an estimated one in four teenage girls (aged 15-19) have now experienced physical and/or sexual abuse from an intimate partner or husband. Beyond that, one in five (22%) women have witnessed their friend having their appearance influenced or controlled by a partner and more than a quarter (27%) said they didn't say anything or take action because they didn't think it was their place*. As a result, 25th November marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, a crucial opportunity to continue advocating for the urgent change needed to build a safer world for women and girls.

And beauty brand Avon is at the forefront of the fight against intimate partner violence, with a 20-year-strong legacy of speaking out on gender-based abuse. Last year, the brand's Reverse Makeup Tutorial campaign increased visits to sources of help and support for survivors of abuse by 28%. On top of that, to date, Avon has contributed more than $91m to help end gender-based violence, helping almost 15million women globally.

And this month, the beauty brand continues to drive positive action with the launch of its new Lovestrong platform. The free online resource has been specially designed in partnership with NO MORE, a global organisation dedicated to ending domestic and sexual violence, to help women spot the hidden signs of abuse and seek help should they need it.

What is coercive control?

Coercive control is central to intimate partner violence, often underpins emotional, physical and sexual abuse in relationships. Typically, it sees perpetrators exert power over their partners’ lives, controlling their daily activities and breaking down self-confidence over time. And with the pattern of abuse developing gradually, survivors are often unaware of their situation—deprived of their autonomy, isolated from support and made dependent on their abusers.

Identifying these early warning signs of abuse is crucial, enabling women to remove themselves from abusive relationships before patterns can escalate. But with coercive control often disguised as love, abuse can be difficult to detect. And with recorded cases rising year on year, there is a critical need for more awareness around it.

Introducing Lovestrong

This month, Avon launches Lovestrong, an informative online platform which offers insight on the early signs of abuse and how they can manifest in a relationship, with direction to useful resources dedicated to raising awareness around intimate partner violence.

Lovestrong is available to all, offering trusted information, support and guidance, curated in collaboration with experts and NGOs across the world, including the NO MORE foundation. And with over 30% of women globally already affected by abuse, its impact could be seismic.

The portal features early warning signs of abuse and information on identifying escalating patterns, as well as guidance on how and where to access help safely. And true to Avon’s ethos, the platform works to arm women with confidence, enabling them to remove themselves from unhealthy relationships.

Kristof Neirynck, Avon CEO, tells of his determination for the global brand to continue its pursuit of protecting women against all forms of violence:

As its name suggests, Lovestrong will shine a particular spotlight on differentiating love from the signs of abuse, with coercive control and jealousy often disguised as care and protectiveness.

“It can be difficult to see signs of abuse in a relationship, especially when perpetrators try to disguise their coercive controlling behaviour and verbal abuse as acts of love and protection,” explains Pamela Zaballa, Global CEO of NO MORE. “Even if the abuse does not escalate to physical violence, it can wreak havoc on a survivor's mental health and wellbeing.

“That’s why the Lovestrong campaign is so critical in educating and empowering women to seek love that feels supportive, not suffocating. We’re proud to join Avon in promoting healthy relationships and encouraging women to be safe, free, and fearless.”

Real-life stories

Marianne, 42, from Northampton spent 15 years in an emotionally and financially abusive relationship. After getting out of the relationship she felt she had to start life all over again. She credits starting at Avon as giving her the resources and opportunity to do just that and now works as a Gender Based Violence Ambassador to support those people who are in similar situations to get the help they need.

For Leigh Ann, 38, from Shropshire, Avon was a core part of her journey after leaving her abusive relationship, empowering her through to build up a business she could own and operate her way and giving her community during the hardest times. She now advocates for other survivors and works to raise awareness of the signs of abuse to help those facing gender-based violence.

Critical early warning signs of abuse

It is important to identify the warning signs of coercive control as early as possible, before the abuse is able to escalate. And according to Lovestrong, there are three primary behaviours to look out for:

Knocking your confidence

Diminishing a partner’s confidence is typical to coercive control, negatively impacting their self esteem and making it feel difficult to leave an abusive relationship or seek help. Early signs of abusive behaviour can include regular criticism, insults, name-calling, mocking and humiliation.

Controlling what you wear

Overseeing your everyday choices is a warning sign of abuse, particularly what you wear, with extreme jealousy and insecurity feeding into coercive control. Behaviours to look out for include: banning you from wearing certain clothes, restricting the people who can see you wearing them and making accusations based on your clothing choices.

Controlling your money

Financial control is a critical warning sign of abuse, with perpetrators typically limiting their partner’s spending to restrict their freedom, and ability to leave the relationship. This can include monitoring your economic activity, not letting you choose how to spend your money and preventing you from having a credit card.

Avon Products That Give Back

To further support all of the work Avon does to raise awareness for and fight against gender-based violence, the brand's latest range of products is designed to empower women and raise awareness of domestic abuse, where 100% of profits go to good causes, with 70% directly donated and split equally between Avon’s charity partners Refuge and Women’s Aid. With every purchase of the below items you’ll directly contribute to the vital causes working to eradicate violence against women and girls.

*The research was conducted online by Censuswide on 1035 Women in the UK between 14th – 21st September 2023. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct which is based on the ESOMAR principles.