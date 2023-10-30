Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Kate McCusker is a freelance writer at Marie Claire UK, having joined the team in 2019. She studied fashion journalism at Central Saint Martins, and her byline has also appeared in Dezeen, British Vogue, The Times and woman&home. In no particular order, her big loves are: design, good fiction, bad reality shows and the risible interiors of celebrity houses.
-
Britney Spears teases that a second memoir will be released next year
"Get ready."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
As the world mourns Friends star Matthew Perry: it's time we reshaped the narrative around addiction
His lasting wish was to be remembered for the work he did to rehabilitate those in need - and for that, he always will.
By Ally Head
-
Friends stars, royals and celebrities pay tribute to Matthew Perry
"This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde