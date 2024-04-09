& Other Stories promo codes for April 2024

FAQs

Is there a free delivery code for & Other Stories? Currently, & Other Stories only offers free delivery on orders of £80 or more. If there is a free delivery code in the future, we’ll list it right here. Be sure to sign up for the & Other Stories newsletter to be kept updated on promotions.

Can I get a first-order discount at & Other Stories? Get 10% off your first order at & Other Stories by signing up for their newsletter. Simply go to the brand’s website, click ‘sign up for our newsletter’ from the top bar, and type your email address. You can also click our relevant code from this page.

Does & Other Stories have student discount? Yes, students can enjoy 10% off all purchases from & Other Stories. You can verify your student status on the & Other Stories website via GoCertify. Alternatively, you can log into Student Beans or UNiDAYS.

Is there a sale section at & Other Stories? Yes, there is a dedicated ‘last chance’ sale section. You can shop this section for end-of-season stock all year round, with items added as the brand readies for its newer collections. We’ve previously seen discounts of up to 50% off with this sale section.

What is the returns policy at & Other Stories? & Other Stories has a 30-day returns policy should you wish to return your order. You can return your item online or in-store with your delivery note or E-receipt. Online returns will cost £3 and this will be deducted from your refund total. Your items should be clean, unworn, and with any tags attached. Any shoes should be returned with their original shoe boxes.

Hints & Tips

Mark the sales: Make a note of the highly-coveted Black Friday sales at & Other Stories. Last year, our savings editors noted discounts of 20% off on everything sitewide. As & Other Stories does not usually have sitewide sales, this is a smart time to shop its elevated collections.

Newsletter discounts: Sign up for the & Other Stories newsletter to get 10% off your first purchase. This is one of our favourite ways to save as it gives a strong discount and only asks for an email in return. Whether you’re shopping for on-trend shoes or the perfect dress, you can save on your order. Simply go to the & Other Stories website and click ‘sign up for our newsletter & get 10% off’ from the top bar.

Last Chance tab: When browsing the ‘last chance’ sale, our savings experts recommend sorting results. You can sort your results by ‘lowest price’ or ‘best match’ to get the most from the sale. Our team has previously noted prices such as £11 for organic cotton tees.

Stay social: Follow & Other Stories on its social media platforms, such as Instagram. You’ll then be kept updated on the newest stores and latest promotions. In the past, the brand has held social media competitions such as ‘The Style Game’ encouraging shoppers to comment for a board game prize. We’ve also noted posts with gift-wrapping services during seasonal times at certain stores.

How to use your & Other Stories discount code

Look through our & Other Stories discount codes and choose one best suited to your order. Go to the & Other Stories website and add your favourite items to your shopping bag. Click the shopping bag icon in the right-hand corner or ‘checkout’ to go to the checkout page. Select the ‘Add a discount code’ text underneath the order summary. Paste your & Other Stories discount code into the box. Click ‘Add discount’ and watch your total change.

