How Prince William's beard is a royally significant nod to his future as King

When it comes to royal rules, there are many specific instructions that the family must follow. While some apply to all members of the monarchy (such as unusual food bans and important travel restrictions) there are others that only impact those higher up in the hierarchy, and for the senior working royals things are often far less flexible.

Many have commented on Prince William's new beard, and the fact that the usually clean-shaven royal has been uncharacteristically sporting facial hair in recent weeks. But there's actually more to his casual look than meets the eye. The Prince of Wales first debuted a beard back in August when he appeared in a video congratulating Team GB for their Olympic success, and at the time royal fans flocked to share their thoughts on his more informal appearance. Since William returned to work after the summer holidays, he has continued to show off his new stubble.

Although on the surface it may not appear to be a significant move from the future King, his decision to grow a beard actually holds a lot of royal meaning. When Prince Harry was a senior working member of the royal family, he was often seen with facial hair but the late Queen Elizabeth II wasn't best pleased about it. In fact, according to a royal insider, the former monarch 'didn't mind royal men growing beards when they are away in the armed forces or out in the wild like Harry was in the Antarctic, but she [expected] them to be clean-shaven when they get home'.

The fact that William has always adhered to this request from the late Queen but is now taking his public appearance into his own hands could indicate that he is preparing for his future role as King, as many royal experts have noted that the Wales' are moving towards a more approachable, modernised monarchy. According to body language expert Judi James, it could also signal William's 'strength'.

She told The Sun: "It implies both strength, support and toughness here as well as showing the kind of off-duty vibe that defines him in a new role as dedicated husband and dad under extraordinary circumstances. It sends out reassuring signals that he has 'got this,' with a suggestion of dedication and putting Kate’s needs first."