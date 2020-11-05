The Queen’s special hack for a good night’s sleep is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Queen making news in particular.

From her epic Ali G impression and the hilarious names for her Corgis over the years to the time she hid in a bush to avoid a controversial Buckingham Palace guest, Queen Elizabeth never fails to make viral news.

These past few months have been no exception, with the Queen stepping up to reassure the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From giving virtual tours of her garden and being more present on social media to her speech of reassurance to the nation, the Queen has been all anyone can talk about, travelling between her homes, and now returning to Windsor Castle where she and Prince Philip will be isolating for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this week, it emerged that the monarch was holding an emergency crisis meeting and therapy sessions for the Mountbatten-Windsors, but it was the monarch’s sleeping patterns that really got the world talking this week as HRH’s sleeping hacks was revealed.

The Queen needs to travel a lot with the job, something that can make sleep a little difficult, but according to a 1992 Vanity Fair article, Queen Elizabeth’s travel sleep hack is very simple and effective – a hot water bottle.

Yes, the monarch’s hot water bottle hack provides a bit of warmth and helps to ease tense muscles, aiding in a peaceful night’s sleep.

Who knew the Queen would become our sleep therapist?

If you’ll excuse us, we’re off to stock up on hot water bottles!