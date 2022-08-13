Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘credibility’ is ‘dripping away’ claims royal expert

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The couple have come under fire a lot lately

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are often top of the headlines.

Whether it is regarding the upcoming release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, to claims they may return to London, or have a long-distance marriage if Harry returns to the UK, as well as their tense relationship with their royal relatives.

The pair have come under fire once again, as royal commentator, Daisy Cousens, believes author Tom bower’s “bombshell” book titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, as well as Harry’s comments in a recent speech at the UN, has tarnished his “credibility.”

Writing for Sky News Australia, Daisy shared her thoughts: “Every one of Bower’s claims is facilitating the steady dripping away of Harry and Meghan’s credibility. In the court of public opinion, it’s the monarchy that will ultimately be vindicated.”

In Harry’s speech at the UN Daisy expressed the 37-year-old royal was “lamenting a ‘global assault’ on democracy and freedom”, and proceeded to address “transformative measures” needed to avoid climate change, which was “not up for debate.”

In her criticism of Harry – who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle – Daisy shared: “A sentiment that, needless to say, embodies neither democracy nor freedom.”

Harry and Meghan have not only been slated for their “credibility” depleting, but in recent weeks they have been branded “insignificant”, and allegedly have been given a cruel nickname by their neighbours, since they quit the royal family and called time on their royal duties in 2020.

Speaking previously, broadcaster and author, Jonathan Dimbleby, told The Times: “He’s entering a sort of vortex in which they will become less and less significant as a couple. As she gets older, as he gets older, they will matter less because the celebrity on which they trade will become less valuable.”

To add into the mix, the couple have also previously been dubbed the “least popular royals”, after a survey carried out by YouGov has found the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s popularity is at a record low.

Can they ever catch a break?