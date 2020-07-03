Meghan Markle has been criticised for naming royals in her legal documents

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Michael of Kent are among those who appear.

Meghan Markle is currently in the process of suing Associated Newspapers for printing a private letter she sent to her father shortly after her wedding in July 2018.

Yet today, associates of the family and fans alike have expressed their concern at certain members of the royal family being specifically named in the documents.

Markle’s legal team named the two daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II in the papers, which were released this week.

As above, it’s part of the Duchess of Sussex’ ongoing High Court privacy case and battle with the Mail on Sunday and the Mail online. Meghan is currently trying to sue their publisher, Associated Newspapers.

If you’re wondering why exactly Meghan’s lawyers singled out Beatrice, Eugenie and Prince Michael, it’s in response to a claim arguing which members of the Royal Family take on paid work outside of their existing royal duties.

Back in January in one of their last document submissions, AN stated that Meghan “is a member of the Royal Family and does not undertake paid work”.

To defend herself and deny the claim, Meghan’s document hits back: “Several member[s] of the Royal Family do ‘undertake paid work’ including, for example, Princess Beatrice of York, Princess Eugenie of York and Prince Michael of Kent”.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig has expressed her sadness at the other royals being named. She said: “I wish Meghan had not brought Beatrice, Eugenie & Prince Michael into her case. They are not working royals & have to earn $.”

Plus she responded to another Tweet saying Meghan and Harry were “right to leave”, saying “it is a bit embarrassing that she brought the York princesses and Prince Michael into the case. She should have known that none are working Royals.”

Meghan did work for the royal family before she and Harry stepped down from their royal positions and moved to Canada earlier this year.

Despite being working royals, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Michael can work for other ventures as they do not work full-time.

