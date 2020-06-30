Meghan Markle apparently ‘embarrassed’ Harry by announcing her pregnancy on Eugenie’s wedding day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

All according to a new book.

Sure, being a royal has its advantages – the fashion, the princes, the tiaras, the castles – but it definitely also has its drawbacks, from the end of privacy to the dreaded rumour mill.

No one knows this more than Meghan Markle, who has endured an endless stream of online bullying since joining the royal family with the most speculation surrounding an alleged feud with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors.

The rumours and online bullying got so bad that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to step down from their royal family roles and relocate to Los Angeles.

But where did it all go wrong?

According to a new book, Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement ruffled some royal feathers, with sources insisting that the news was announced at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

Yes, while it was announced to the public on the eve of their royal tour, the Sussex couple reportedly shared their baby news with family members at Eugenie and Jack’s nuptials.

This is something investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett opened up about in their new book, Royals at War, in which they report that Prince Harry was left ‘embarrassed’ by the ‘social gaffe’. Not to mention, according to the two journalists, Princess Eugenie, the bride, was left ‘furious’.

‘Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child,’ the book explains.

‘This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a Royal – stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah.’

The royal family has not commented on the speculation.