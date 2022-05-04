Bella Hadid shows behind the scenes at the Met Gala with signature bathroom selfie

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Every year we can’t help but wonder what really goes on at the Met Gala when the celebrity guests leave the red carpet and climb the iconic stairs of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to enter the event.

Thanks to Bella Hadid, we now have a snippet of the goings on inside the hotly anticipated fashion event of the year, which host Anna Wintour plans months in advance.

The 25-year-old model shared a string of images of the goings on at the Met Gala on her Instagram account, and we couldn’t be happier.

Bella posted a host of individual selfies with fellow guests, including Paloma Elsesser, as well as group shots of other attendees, including Nicki Minaj, Iris Law, Precious Lee, and Rosalia.

Video you may like:

Bella also uploaded a short video of her with her singer, model and acting friends, which captures them all laughing and joking while behind the scenes at the event.

In the short clip Bella can be seen giggling with Billie Eilish, Ciara, sister Gigi Hadid, and Lizzo.

She went on to post even more photos of the group, and all we can say is – we wish we were there.

One post sees Bella and the Bad Guy hitmaker pose with their tongues out, while Lizzo and Gigi are all smiles, which is followed by two other group shots, which we assume are in the toilets – or somewhere discreet – at the Met Gala.

The follow up shot sees Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, and Squid Game actor HoYeon Jung, join Bella, Ciara, Gigi and Lizzo for a serious selfie, and the collage of images ended with the group smiling away to celebrate the evening.

Bella captioned the upload with just a black heart emoji, but it has attracted a lot of attention from fans, as it has wracked up over one million likes on the photo-sharing site in under five hours – could that be a record?

One photo, which made us chuckle, was a close up of the evening, which saw Iris Law pose for a photo, while a pair of pink heels rested on a bush beside her. Always the sign of a good night, right?

Not only did Bella give a sneak peek into the Met Gala, but also the preparation in advance of the star-studded event.

In her more recent upload the fashion muse shared a string of photographs of her getting ready for the red carpet surrounded by make-up artists and stylists, as well as a closer look at the detailing on her custom fit Burberry corset, and thanked the team who helped, with a special shoutout to designer Riccardo Tisci.

“Thank God for every person in these photos. I am grateful and adore every one of you. Riccardo – I love You amore.”