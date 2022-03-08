Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As the conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate, beauty brands - big and small - are supporting Ukraine

We have all felt helpless watching the headlines and broadcasts from Eastern Europe, wondering how to help. Thankfully, conglomerates and indie beauty brands are helping Ukraine and creating campaigns for us to do our bit too.

Today is Beauty for Ukraine Day. First launched by London-based nail salon Townhouse, the initiative is set to see 40 beauty salons donate all or a portion of their profits to UNHCR over the next 24 hours.

If you haven’t been able to book into a salon today, there are loads of other ways to help. Whether it’s giving away some staples from your toiletries stash or buying a new cleanser this month, here are five ways beauty brands are helping Ukraine:

French beauty giant L’oréal gives money and goods

We’ve all owned a L’oréal lipstick or we’ve splurged on Garnier skincare. So, it was no surprise that the beauty giant was one of the first to make a pledge. On top of making an immediate donation of €1 million through its L’Oréal fund for Women, the global brand is staying in contact with its 326 Ukrainian employees. Each of these staff members is receiving financial assistance and psychological support.

As part of their ongoing humanitarian action plan, the French brand sent its first donation of hygiene products to refugees and aims to give 300,000 products over the coming days.

British charity Toiletries Amnesty collaborates with Marie Claire

Marie Claire is working closely with Toiletries Amnesty to gather donations for refugees in Poland. The charity was founded in 2014 to provide victims of domestic abuse, homelessness and ill health with beauty products. Focused on both sustainability and mental health advocacy, the team divert unused beauty products from landfill and give them to people who need a beauty boost the most.

Currently the charity is working directly with Polish charities to send products to the border. Utilising Marie Claire’s extensive beauty contacts, so far Toiletries Amnesty has received donations from brands including Cloud Nine, Dr Hauschka, Wella and Illamasqua.

If you are a brand, and you would like to make a donation, contact Lisa Oxenham.

If you would like to donate some cash to cover the cost of transport and storage costs, donate here.

Net-a-porter has stopped all fashion and beauty deliveries to Russia

You might know online retailer Net-a-porter more for their fashion but they also have a great beauty selection too. To pay homage to the people of Ukraine, the digital concept store has halted all trading with Russia.

In a statement on their Russian website, the brand says: “Due to the current situation, we are unable to complete any new orders in your country. All order fulfilment has been suspended until further notice.”

This is also down to decisions made by global delivery companies DHL and Fedex to stop trading with Russia and Belarus. It’s thought that European ports are going to stop Russian ships from docking and delivering goods too. The UK and Canada have already done this.

Indie brand UpCircle donates a cut for every cleanser

UpCircle is known for some of the best sustainable beauty products. This week, the team has proven that their credentials go way beyond their ingredients. To ensure the safety and sustainability of the Ukrainian community, the brand has pledged to donate £1 for every sale of their cleansing balm.

The cut will go to Razom for Ukraine. The charity, which aims to unlock the potential of Ukraine, has set up an emergency response to the conflict. Every donation is set to fund the delivery of emergency resources on the ground. From medical supplies to the translation of important documents, every £1 counts. So, either repurchase UpCircle’s best selling cleanser or try it for the first time this month to make a difference.

Beauty Banks is collaborating with loads of British Charities – as usual

Another beauty NGO that wants your donations.

Beauty Banks has been at the forefront of making the beauty industry a better place since 2018. Now, they are doing more than ever. Working with UK based organisations, including the Balham Polish Centre, the charity is helping to send much needed sanitation products to the front line.

Normally, collections are made via a network of Foodbanks (both Trussell Trust Foodbanks and independent ones) but the charity is now receiving donations directly from names like Estée Lauder.

Here’s more ways that you can support people in Ukraine right now.

Please donate to Save the Children’s Ukraine appeal to help support the 7.5 million children in Ukraine who are now in danger.