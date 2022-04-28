10 ways to ensure your professional profile stands out

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As part of our Passion Pioneers campaign with GoDaddy, here are 10 golden rules to growing your professional profile...

A strong professional profile is a business essential and whether you’re applying for a job or trying to hook in investors, it’s always worth doing some personal branding.

In a world of micro influencer social platforms, polished CVs and premium LinkedIn profiles, it can be hard to stand out from the crowd, but according to “personal branding guru” William Arruda, there are 10 key steps.

Our Passion Pioneers campaign with GoDaddy aims to inspire and empower people to pursue their passion projects and turn their career dreams into an entrepreneurial reality.

Over on our new Passion Pioneers channel, you will find expert advice and inspiration for every step of your career journey, equipping you with everything you need to know to turn your idea into a business.

As part of the special, we will be sharing William Arruda’s 10 key steps for building your professional profile – golden rules that promise to mark ourselves out as “interesting, compelling, valuable and differentiated”.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

1. Have your own domain name and website

Arruda says that having a website with your name in the title will direct recruiters to the information you want them to learn about you. “Point the domain name to your personal web site or LinkedIn profile and add the link to your resume, cover letter and business card,” he adds. If you need help setting up your website, GoDaddy offers domain names, website building and easy to use marketing tools, not to mention 24/7 support.

2. Use video

Arruda says that in the world of text-based communication, video stands out. “It allows you to deliver a complete communication, build an emotional connection with the viewer and create familiarity before you ever meet in person, which helps you to build a relationship faster,” he says. “You can use video in many different ways, ranging from thought-leadership videos posted on YouTube to a video bio explaining who you are and why you are passionate about what you do. You can even integrate video into the interview process by sending thank you video messages instead of the standard email follow-up.”

3. Draw a picture

Arruda says that using images can really separate your application from the rest. He says: “Sure, the version of your resume that gets read and evaluated by e-readers for job matching doesn’t benefit from visuals. But the version in the hands of your recruiter, the hiring manager and those who will be interviewing you can truly stand out when you appropriately use differentiators like colour, infographics, and the logos of the companies you have worked for. Pictures tell a more complete story, in a way that makes people want to engage.”

4. Stalk away

Arruda recommends going beyond the usual requirements of looking at a company’s websites and digging deep into the LinkedIn profiles of your interviewers. He suggests using the corporate Alumni feature in LinkedIn “to identify potential contacts and reach out to learn as much as you can – the stuff they don’t share on their company profile”.

5. Stay in the loop

Make sure you’re up to date with everything that’s going on in the business you want to work for. “Follow the company on LinkedIn to stay on top of their latest news,” he says. “And use tools like Newsle to stay up to speed on what the executives and your hiring managers are doing.”

6. Make sure your own LinkedIn profile is excellent

Once you are Googled (and you will be), your online profile is likely to jump to the top of the research results. “Exploit this opportunity to the max and leap ahead of the competition with a compelling headline, summary that tells your story and professional headshot,” Arruda says.

7. Make sure you’re up to date on the day of the interview

“Check out what’s happening with the company and the industry on the days immediately preceding your interview,” Arruda says. “If you are interviewing at Amazon, for example, and you learn that Alibaba just purchased a building a few miles away from Amazon HQ, you may want to bring it up in your interview to show you are paying attention. This is an easy way to gain points on the day – and an easy way of losing points if you look like you don’t know much about the company.”

8. Make your own business cards

Arruda says that even if you’re working for a company, you should have your own business cards as evidence of your professionalism. “Today, with digital printing and services like Upwork you can get a unique card designed and printed at minimum investment,” he says. “Stand out with a square card or other features that showcase your personal brand.”

9. Follow up

Arruda says thanking your interviewers with a video message can make them remember you for all the right reasons. “You want all the elements of your thank you video to make you stand out from your competitors,” he says. “Dissect the stages of the interview process and decide how you will make your mark at each touch point.”

10. Stay connected

Even if you don’t get the job, the contacts you made in your interview are still invaluable. “Stay in contact with the people you have met,” Arruda says. “Most jobs are filled through networking. The relationships you build through the job search process are valuable beyond that one position you are pursuing. Take a long-term, strategic approach.”

Keep up to date with our Passion Pioneers campaign @MarieClaireUK.