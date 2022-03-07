Half of Gen Z ‘buy now, pay later’ consumers regret using them

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

They also report being overwhelmed by repayments.

It’s pretty much impossible now to do a spot of online shopping without being offered some form of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) scheme at the check out. The popularity of BNPL deals rocketed during the pandemic, with UK shoppers racking up more than £4bn in debt.

There’s been a particularly strong uptake in the under-30s and those with squeezed finances, which concerns campaigners because, as it stands, the sector remains unregulated.

New research out by Barclays Partner Finance highlights how these schemes have impacted Gen Z users. According to the study, half of 18-24 year-olds who’d used BNPL regretted doing so, while two in five reported feeling ‘overwhelmed’ by the repayments.

Monthly repayments averaged £175.50 following Christmas and January sales spends, with fashion items and beauty products being the top picks for Gen Z users.

One in 12 had been contacted by debt collectors, while 12% had seen their credit scores impacted. The study also collected the experiences of parents: among those with grown-up children using BNPL, over a fifth had had to bail them out.

While BNPL products can work well – for those able to comfortably pay off their balances – the danger comes with the lack of checks made on a person’s personal financial circumstances prior to snapping up those deals.

BNPL credit works by giving shoppers a chance to delay payment for a product with no interest or charges – but if you fail to pay it back on time, that’s when the costs start to rack up. According to the Guardian, Klarna, Clearpay and Laybuy are the three main BNPL firms.

All credit carries an inherent risk of debt for consumers, explains Richard Lane, director of external affairs at StepChange, but on regulated credit those risks are reduced. What worries him and other campaign groups, is the increased risk of consumer harm.

“It’s particularly worrying that young people with less financial experience to draw upon are becoming such widespread users of unregulated credit.”

“We already know that use of BNPL has significant crossover with financial difficulty – our own research suggests that around a quarter of BNPL users are having to turn to borrowing just to keep up with their essential costs.”

The research by Barclay’s backs this up; 68% of 18-24-year-old users of BNPL products had racked up debts across multiple providers simultaneously, with 59% of those – shockingly – having already had agreements in place with three or more providers at the same time.

With the cost of living crisis squeezing purses tighter, there’s a concern that those in financially vulnerable groups will fall foul of BNPL. Consumer body, Which? has already joined the voices calling for regulation of the sector, stating that BNPL customers are unaware of the debt risks.

A consultation on regulating BNPL is currently taking place, with plans for the Financial Conduct Authority to regulate them. However, any rules are unlikely to take effect until late 2022 or in 2023.