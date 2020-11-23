The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is on sale and I’ll soon be living my best Bake Off life

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 is coming to a close (sob), but will our obsession with it ever end? Never.

And whether you’re a complete pro when it comes to baking a superior sponge, or you want to try your hand at perfecting gooey brownies, there’s one piece of equipment that is pined after universally – the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer.

Not only does it look super chic, it also consistently comes out on top when it comes to lists of the best bakeware.

So imagine my utter excitement at the fact that the KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BMH Stand Mixer is currently on sale thanks to Currys, as part of their early Black Friday deals.

While it was priced at £499.99, it’s now just £399.99, saving you £100 with a decent 20% off.

While it’s a pretty pricey piece of kitchen equipment, it is undoubtedly an investment and something that will last you forever more.

I mean, it’s not used on GBBO for no reason, right?

It’s perfect for whisking, beating, mixing and kneading, whether you’re whipping up a light and airy sponge mixture or baking a mouthwatering loaf of bread. As well as the stainless steel mixing bowl, it comes with 3 accessories (a flat beater, 6 wire whip and a dough hook) and offers 10 speed settings to ensure fast, precise mixing.

You’re going to be a hit with your friends/family/neighbours without a doubt.

Oh, and you’ll get a five year guarantee included, plus free next day delivery.

Release your inner Nadiya Hussain and get ready to bake!

