The White Company’s Black Friday sale is here and fuelling our bedding obsession

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There’s just something about The White Company. A visit to their beautiful, calming stores (pre-Covid) soothed my soul. Lighting one of their gorgeous candles still feels the most sophisticated thing you can do on a Friday night and, I’m sorry but is there anything more indulgent than getting into a bed freshly made with their Egyptian cotton spreads? Quite frankly, no.

I’m obsessed. I’m (hopefully, Covid-permitting) getting married next summer and, rather wishfully, have one of their ridiculously soft cashmere throws at the top of my wedding gift list.

So when I learnt that The White Company will be running their ‘White Weekend’ cyber week event from today through to the 30% I had to share. With 20% off everything from pillowcases, dressing gowns, diffusers and yes, that cashmere throw, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself and start your Christmas shopping.

Simply enter code ‘MAGICAL20’ when you check out to get 20% off your basket, deal ends 30th November.

With their thoughtful details The White Company gifting always feels so special. Here’s the key bedding buys I’m adding to my basket..

The White Company bedding discounts

The White Company nightwear discounts

Finish off your new night time set up with fresh nightwear…