Hello Black Friday! Hello new Dyson hoover...

Yes, Cyber Week is here. Black Friday is among us and even if you’ve managed to resist all the offers and deals from your favourite brands so far. Unsure whether you’ll be able to justify splurging on another pair of shoes or another coat then don’t panic, this article is for you.

We’ve compiled the best homeware deals from high street favourite John Lewis so you can shop all the best Black Friday discounts and deals in one easy place.

This edit is for all the times your old hoover’s let you down in the midst of hoovering the stairs, the morning’s you wished you had an espresso maker and the cold evening’s you’ve wished for a cosy cashmere throw…

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday falls on the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States (which is the fourth Thursday of November). Here the UK, Black Friday 2019 will fall on the 29th November (which is a Friday) so you still have time to bookmark the shops you want to visit and pick out the deals you’re going to go after.

When is Cyber Monday?

This is always the Monday after Black Friday, so this year it will fall on the 2nd December.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a day when shoppers can take advantage of *huge* discounts from various retailers. We’re talking loads of £££ off designer and high-street clothing. Perfect if you want to buy gifts or update your wardrobe for party season. Why it’s called Black Friday varies a bit, some believe it dates back to the 60s, when the shopping phenomenon began, where so many people turned up to shop that it caused gridlock.

Another explanation is that thanks to their profits, stores go from being in the red to being in the black.

In the UK, it only really started getting popular when Amazon brought it over in 2010. Asda, who are owned by America’s biggest retailer Walmart, followed suit in 2013.

Is Black Friday good for clothing deals?

In one word: yes. Sure, you can grab yourself some seriously good tech deals, like cheap TVs, Sat Navs, Fitbits and Nutribullets, but there are some amazing black Friday clothing deals to be had as high-street retailers and designers keep up with them. Some will do up to 50% off sales on selected lines, while others will have discount codes to use on everything. So it’s well worth waiting for Black Friday if you were thinking of buying a new coat/bag/[insert relevant fashion item here] anyway.