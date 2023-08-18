First periods: 4 empowering conversations to have with your kids before they go back to school

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s something so refreshing about a new school year. Although I never wanted summer to end, I always loved going out with my mum to pick a new pencil case and stationery, ready to start the term.

But every year brought new challenges, especially as a teenager in the middle of puberty. It never crossed my mind to make sure I was prepared with a pad, should I start my period unexpectedly at school.

The NHS suggests that the average young person starts their period at the age of 12, and in a survey from Always one in three say they don’t feel prepared for the first one, so with the autumn term fast approaching, here are four empowering conversations you can have with your kids before they go back to school.

‘Let’s talk about our periods’

Research has proven that in households where periods are talked about freely, young people feel supported (63%), comfortable (54%) and confident (29%) when discussing the topic.

The more you can do to normalise the subject, the easier the conversation will be. So first and foremost, forget the old-fashioned terms that can suggest the menstrual cycle is embarrassing. Simply call it what it is – a period!

Ask your child what they know about periods or if they have any questions, and if you can relate, be open with your experience. It’s always helpful to know someone’s gone through the same thing, and discussing this together can bring you closer.

But in any case you'll feel more confident having chats like these if you've done some of your own research. Reliable sources like Always are invaluable, or speak to a medical professional for advice. Knowledge is power.

‘Let’s look at pads, tampons and cups’

I got my period about a year later than my friends, so I felt a bit like a novice when it came to products. By that point, some had started using tampons which was completely terrifying to me! I couldn’t have felt more like the odd one out when it came to sports like swimming, watching everyone have fun while I sat at the side of the pool.

Statistics show that one in three young people will avoid sports altogether when they’re on their period. I remember having a conversation with my mum about what were the best products to use, which was really helpful, but you can be extra prepared by talking to your child about each option before their first period.

There are a lot of things to consider when choosing the right period product, depending on your flow and daily activities. Whilst some can opt for a tampon or a menstrual cup, most start by using a period pad because they're easiest to use. Always is the number one period pad in the UK*, and its Ultra range offers 3x protection with InstantDry technology, LeakGuard Protection and OdourLock to help your child feel confident and protected.

Always Ultra also comes in five different sizes so you’re covered whatever your flow and whatever you're doing. For the daytime (sizes 1-3), the pads have interlocking wings, which lock into place to ensure it stays put whilst you're on the move. And for night time (sizes 4-5), pads have a longer and wider back (vs. Always Ultra Size 1) to protect you whilst lying down, offering up to 12 hours of leakage protection.

If you and your child need some more help deciding on the best option, try the Always quiz to find your fit.

‘Is the internet the place to find out about periods?’

The more you know about periods, the more you can help your child through this experience. Research shows that young people will head onto the internet for answers, Googling terms like how to stop period pain, spotting before period and questions about puberty.

You may already know these answers, but there are some great tools online which you can scroll through together to help build confidence together. As someone who’s had periods for seventeen years, there are still things I’m finding out about!

Figures also suggest most youngsters online will trust Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat as reliable sources for period information, so make sure what they’re seeing is factually correct.

On the topic of social media, we all know it can be a scary place, especially for a young person. The whole world is, even as a grown woman! So make sure they’re kind to others going through a similar situation.

‘Let’s learn to support each other’

Now I’m not saying that the whole world needs to know when your child starts their period, but it might be beneficial to let the immediate household aware of what’s happening - with permission of course. This is the perfect time to educate those around you.

Figures show that males between 13 and 46 feel especially awkward when it comes to period talk, and are also more likely to joke about someone being on their period. This can leave a child feeling embarrassed and self-conscious about what they’re going through.

So if you have a partner, or have sons, help them understand what’s going on and explain that jokes might not be too considerate right now. Make it a comfortable situation for the whole household.

This can only contribute towards de-stigmatising the menstrual cycle, and will give them tools which they can use at work or school to help support people going through periods around them.

Marie Claire has teamed up with Always to help parents feel fearless when it comes to talking about first periods with their kids. For more information, visit Always.co.uk

Research quoted is from It's Time to Talk, a five-year project led by Always into Menstrual Health and Hygiene in the UK.

You can also read Breaking Period Stigma, a new report from Always. It sheds light on the continued challenges people in the UK face today, because of their periods.

