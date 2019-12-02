Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019: Best wellness discounts

Hello Black Friday! Hello wellness!

Black Friday discounts are no longer exclusively reserved for your wardrobe or make-up bag. With deals on fitness classes, facials and mediation there’s never been a better time to invest in your wellness.

Glow Bar: health and wellness deals are in abundance at celebrity favourite Glow Bar – Kendall Jenner and Rhianna are both fans of this London based self-care boutique. Get 45% off all infared sauna treatments this Black Friday, single sessions are discounted from £40 to £22 with packages of five infared sauna sessions just £101 instead of their usual £185.

Also, shop 45% off the entire Glow Bar range with crystal water bottles, Ashwagandha and protein powders.

Masterclass: Invest in yourself whilst giving the gift of inspiration this season with Masterclass’ incredible course offer. This Black Friday buy one All-Access Pass for yourself and receive an All-Access Pass to gift to someone special this holiday: that’s two passes for £170 (50% off). Course instructors include Anna Wintour, Margaret Atwood and Gordon Ramsay.

Get Masterclass’ holiday discount of All Access Pass two passes for £170 by clicking here, offer ends 02/12/2019

Heartcore: Book five classes at boutique gym Heartcore worth £125 for just £75.

Available across dynamic pilates classes, barre, strength and conditioning and yoga the offer is available 27/11/19 – 02/12/19. Click here to sign up.

Class Pass: It’s time to get your fitness ahead of the party season (new year’s resolutions don’t need to wait till January!) with Class Pass’ amazing Black Friday deal.

Sign up to a free one month trial this Cyber Weekend, giving you access to the best classes and studios across London. Think, pilates, spin, boxing and yoga at studios like Frame, 1Rebel and Boom Cycle.

Go, go – go!

Offer is valid until 01/12/19.

It’s not just health and wellness that’s receiving the black friday treatment this year with celebrity Dentist Dr Deepak Aulak. Founder of digital dental platform Tooth Fairy, offering a free teeth straightening consultation with a dentist.

With those who qualify for invisible braces a 10% discount is available on Tooth Fairy’s signature packages with free whitening (usually £399) and retainers (usually £200) included in treatment plans.

Take 10% off your dental treatment, for a mild case, invisible braces are available for £105 a month (0% finance available on a 12 month finance). Was £1,400, now £1,260. With complex cases £135 a month (0% finance available on a 12 month finance), was £1,800, now £1,620.

Click here to apply for a fee e-consultation and enter code ‘MARIEC10’ for 10% off.

Get up-to £160 off your dream smile with SmileDirectClub. With offers available across aligners and impression kits there’s everything you need – at a generous discount – to ensure you’ll be smiling in 2020.

Visit a SmileShop store or book your appointment online, to get a 3d image of your smile taken and created this will then be reviewed by a UK-registered dentist or orthodontist who guides the process of re-alignment from beginning to end. With a series of clear aligners sent out in the post, with remote progress checks throughout treatment. Designed to be managed through your phone this treatment plan is ideal for those on the go.

Click here to book your appointment, offer available from November 25th – December 6th, use code ‘GRINSAVINGS2019’

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a day when shoppers can take advantage of *huge* discounts from various retailers. We’re talking hundreds of pounds off high-end TV sets, half price beauty products, designer clothing, the works.

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday falls on the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States (which is the fourth Thursday of November). Here the UK, Black Friday 2019 will fall on the 29th November (which is a Friday) so you still have time to bookmark the shops you want to visit and pick out the deals you’re going to go after.

When is Cyber Monday?

This is always the Monday after Black Friday, so this year it will fall on the 2nd December.

What is the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Honestly, there’s not much of a difference, as discounts usually last from the Friday through to the Monday, though some stores introduce new ‘flash’ deals on Cyber Monday.

Where can I find the best deals?

When it comes to Black Friday, you’re pretty spoilt for choice for retailers offering hefty discounts. Amazon, House of Fraser, ASOS and Very.co.uk are all known for having amazing Black Friday discounts – While elsewhere, The Body Shop, Ted Baker and our Fabled store are providing all things fashion and beauty-related. So far, so good.

And if it’s a spot of last minute shopping you need, why not check out Boots for cool kids toys, fragrances and a few must-have electricals. And finally, beauty lovers are spoilt for choice when it comes to discounted gorgeous goodies…

Gadgets, beauty buys, decadent delights – whatever it is you’re looking for this Black Friday, there is guaranteed to be something to suit. Below, we round up the best deals as they come in, so keep your eyes peeled for the very best offers to get your hands on.

