4 simple ways to Spark Delight for yourself and others this Christmas

In Partnership with Swarvoski

2020 hasn’t been an easy year for most. And yet, with Christmas on the horizon, it finally feels like there’s something to look forward to.

How so? Well, with the festive season just weeks away, it’s nearly time to spark delight, for yourself or that special person who’s been your rock this year. However you show your affection, we’ve all got someone we simply can’t wait to give a special gift to.

Keen to show your gratitude in gift form? Well, now might be the time to start planning the small ways you can recognise and remind yourself to spark delight for yourself others each and every day.

Like? Meaningful conversations. Going the extra mile. And thoughtful gifts from innovative brands like Swarvoski that say thank you louder than any words could. It’s going to be a busy Christmas period—so let us help with four of the best ways to spread a little joy this year.

4 ways to Spark Delight for yourself and others this Christmas

1. Give the perfect gift

Finding the perfect gift can feel daunting if you don’t know where to look. Let Swarovski help. Their gifts have been sparking delight for 125 years, a sentiment needed this year more than ever before. Everyone deserves their moment to sparkle, and for 2020, Swarovski has a whole range of products to suit everyone. Think bold, beautiful, and innovative jewellery designs reimagined for the holiday season and festive ornaments that showcase the brand’s exceptional mastery.

Remember: the simple joy and happiness that can be ignited with the right present is priceless.

2. Express to your family how much you appreciate them

The simple gift of words can speak volumes.

This Christmas, why not be mindful and take the time to express to your family and loved ones how much you appreciate everything they’ve done for you this year? Whether you show your gratitude physically, in the form of a hug or kiss, or emotionally, in the form of words, it’ll no doubt mean a lot. There’s always something to be grateful for.

3. Be thoughtful to others

It’s simple, free, and absolutely priceless. Being thoughtful could mean visiting a relative who’s alone this Christmas, sending a card to an old friend, or trying your hand at volunteering. It could mean wearing the snowman-covered pajamas your parents sent you, or offering to cook the Christmas roast.

Or it could mean taking the extra time to choose the perfect gift for your loved ones. At Swarvoski, there’s a gift for everyone, from their best-selling Tennis Deluxe range of refined and elegant bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and jewellery sets adorned with pavé embellishment, to their popular character collection, which has introduced charming new figures for 2020, including Shelly the Turtle and Lucky the Bunny, to name a few.

While the brand has evolved since it launched in 1895, one thing remains; the way Swarovski creates meaningful moments to be cherished forever through exquisitely crafted designs. There’s truly no better way to show someone how much you care.

4. Spark Delight for yourself, too

You’ve worked through the highs and lows of this year. It’s time to treat yourself. Self-care is one of the most important and simple ways to boost mental health and general wellbeing. Plus, you know how it goes: you can’t show love to others if you don’t first show love to yourself. Sparking delight for yourself this Christmas: enjoy precious moments with loved ones, while feeling fulfilled and confident in yourself.

Ready to #SparkDelight this Christmas? Head to swarovski.com for a closer look at the range.