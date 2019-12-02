Or how to get cheap diamond rings

Black Friday 2019 is fast approaching, and as ever, we predict it to be the biggest online shopping weekend of the year in the UK. And with just 3 days to navigate those jaw-dropping Black Friday engagement ring sales (just in time for Christmas), we thought we’d make life that little bit easier for you with a guide to the best destinations, and what to look for while you’re there.

We have searched the internet to find the best engagement rings to buy this Black Friday, so whether a more traditional diamond is your thing or some more vintage or unique, we’ve got you covered. Here is a selection of all the best rings if you’re considering popping the big question this Christmas.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a day when shoppers can take advantage of *huge* discounts from various retailers. We’re talking hundreds of pounds off high-end TV sets, half price beauty products, designer clothing, the works.

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday falls on the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States (which is the fourth Thursday of November). Here the UK, Black Friday 2019 will fall on the 29th November (which is a Friday) so you still have time to bookmark the shops you want to visit and pick out the deals you’re going to go after.

When is Cyber Monday?

This is always the Monday after Black Friday, so this year it will fall on the 2nd December.

What is the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Honestly, there’s not much of a difference, as discounts usually last from the Friday through to the Monday, though some stores introduce new ‘flash’ deals on Cyber Monday.

Black Friday Engagement Ring Sales

There is NO SHAME in buying an engagement ring on Black Friday – it’s a big investment, why not save a few quid in the name of a killer honeymoon instead? There’s a number of jewellers getting in on the action from Ernest Jones all the way through to Tiffany’s, so if you’re looking to pick something up for a loved one or really just need someone to take a bloody hint already – we’ve curated our favourite picks this Black Friday.

From classic solitaires to fashion-forward settings, there’s something for every personality above. (We’re not going to lie, we’re particularly in love with the Elise Dray ring.) Make sure you keep us bookmarked and check back in every day, as we’ll be adding new bling every day.

How much to spend on an engagement ring?

We all know that old rule of spending two months’ wages is a bit antiquated, and in fact couples are spending less than ever on engagement rings, especially with the rise of alternative engagement rings. According to Refinery29, the average spend on an engagement ring over the past five years now stands at £1,080 compared to £1,333 spent up to 10 years ago.

How to shop for an engagement ring

As well as the four Cs, Cut, Carat, Clarity and Colour, there are many things you should look out for when buying an engagement ring, including the shape and if you should buy an engagement ring online, luckily we have you covered. Here’s our handy guide on, how to buy an engagement ring online, plus all the questions to ask when choosing an engagement ring – you’re welcome.

Engagement ring trends

According to 77 Diamonds, yellow gold has taken over platinum for engagement rings this year. While platinum was the metal of choice for proposees in 2013-2015, in 2016, white gold came into favour, soon to be replaced by yellow gold in 2017.

In terms of the cut of the diamond, the oval cut diamond was a celebrity favourite in 2013 and 2014, but since then, emerald has been the preferred cut.

And, if proof were needed that size doesn’t matter, people spend more on the quality of the diamond now, than they do on the size.

But it’s not all about diamond engagement rings, as other metals and stones have become increasingly popular. Kate Middleton’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring sparked demand for similar styles, while pink diamonds and rose gold bands are top of many a wish list.

PANDORA may be known for its charm bracelets, but they have a great selection of rings too. Though they’re not diamond rings, their designs include sparkling Cubic Zirconia that look like the real deal, and all for under £100, they’re great if you’re on a budget, or if you’d like to buy a ‘dummy’ ring for the proposal and pick a more expensive style together later.

There are some timeless silver solitaire rings, and pretty rose gold cushion diamond rings with eternity bands. Scroll down for our pick of the best Black Friday deals on PANDORA engagement rings.

If you’re really wanting to push the boat out, then we don’t know anyone who wouldn’t love a Tiffany’s engagement ring, whether it’s a simple solitaire diamond on a platinum band, or a princess cut stone mounted on a diamond band. Here are the best Black Friday deals on Tiffany’s engagement rings.

Don’t knock Argos because it’s, well, Argos. You can get some seriously good deals on diamond rings, and if you’re on a budget, your £££ can go a long way. For Black Friday, Argos is offering up to xx% off their jewellery range, including engagement rings, and engagement and wedding ring sets.

There are square cut solitaires, trilogy diamond rings and eternity rings, as well as semi-precious stone rings like amethyst rings, so take your pick in our edit below.

Jewellery H. Samuel is always a popular choice when it comes to buying engagement rings, and for Black Friday, they have up to xx% off selected lines. Square cut diamonds, round diamonds, pear shape diamonds and even heart shaped diamonds come on platinum, gold, silver, white gold and even rose gold bands, so again, you’re pretty spoiled for choice. Shop our edit of the best Black Friday H. Samuel engagement rings below.

