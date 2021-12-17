Kate Middleton’s festive Miu Miu cardigan is all we want for Christmas

We can totally see Kate Middleton spending Christmas Day in this designer knit
Forget your tartan pyjamas and novelty Christmas jumpers, as Kate Middleton’s cardigan just proved that you can do the festive season in style. The Duchess of Cambridge was seen wearing a chic Miu Miu knit when she appeared in the first trailer for Royal Carols – Together At Christmas. The Christmas carol concert was hosted by the royal at Westminster Abbey on December 8, and will broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.
Kate Middleton’s designer cardigan is a modern take on a classic festive knit. It is made from a dreamy cashmere material, with a diamond pattern and black and white roses woven throughout. It even comes with mother-of-pearl buttons and a detachable cotton collar, giving you two looks in one. Kate made sure to keep the collar on hers, and we can’t blame her. As usual, her brunette hair was styled in bouncy waves and her makeup was radiant. We will definitely be purchasing Kate’s favourite beauty products after seeing this photo!
The royal is a big fan of the colour red, and her outfit reminded us of her recent appearance at an event hosted by the Forward Trust in London. Kate rocked a killer red rollneck jumper by Ralph Lauren, which perfectly matched her pleated skirt by Christopher Kane.
Where to shop Kate Middleton’s cardigan
In true royal fashion, Kate Middleton’s cardigan has already sold out online (‘the Kate effect’ strikes again). However, lots of our favourite designers have also gotten into the Christmas spirit with their knitwear. From Sandro to Saint Laurent, check out our edit of the most stylish red cardigans for you to rock this festive season…
Essential Antwerp Aperitif Lace-Collar Cardigan, £265 | Farfetch
This Essential Antwerp knit is bang on trend with its white lace collar. It comes in a bold cherry red and is made from a silk/cashmere-wool blend.
Reformation Val Cropped Crystal-Embellished Wool Cardigan, £216.85 | Net-A-Porter
This Reformation cardigan comes in a deep berry red and has a slightly more cropped design. The embellished buttons give it a royal edge that we know Kate Middleton would love.
Sandro Donovan Scalloped Cardigan, £249 | Farfetch
How sweet is this Sandro knit? The scallop edge and two front pockets give it a super sophisticated feel, and is perfect if you are dressing up on Christmas Day.
Saint Laurent Striped Metallic Cable-Knit Cardigan, £1,225 | Net-A-Porter
This cardigan was designed with party season in mind, which is why it has metallic fibres that glitter throughout.
B+ab Pearl-Collar Cardigan, was £220 now £176 | Farfetch
Nothing says royalty like pearl detailing, which is why we can’t get enough of this pearl-collar cardigan. It would look so sophisticated paired with a mini dress and boots.