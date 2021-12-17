Kate Middleton’s festive Miu Miu cardigan is all we want for Christmas

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We can totally see Kate Middleton spending Christmas Day in this designer knit

Forget your tartan pyjamas and novelty Christmas jumpers, as Kate Middleton’s cardigan just proved that you can do the festive season in style. The Duchess of Cambridge was seen wearing a chic Miu Miu knit when she appeared in the first trailer for Royal Carols – Together At Christmas. The Christmas carol concert was hosted by the royal at Westminster Abbey on December 8, and will broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.

Kate Middleton’s designer cardigan is a modern take on a classic festive knit. It is made from a dreamy cashmere material, with a diamond pattern and black and white roses woven throughout. It even comes with mother-of-pearl buttons and a detachable cotton collar, giving you two looks in one. Kate made sure to keep the collar on hers, and we can’t blame her. As usual, her brunette hair was styled in bouncy waves and her makeup was radiant. We will definitely be purchasing Kate’s favourite beauty products after seeing this photo!

The royal is a big fan of the colour red, and her outfit reminded us of her recent appearance at an event hosted by the Forward Trust in London. Kate rocked a killer red rollneck jumper by Ralph Lauren, which perfectly matched her pleated skirt by Christopher Kane.

Where to shop Kate Middleton’s cardigan

In true royal fashion, Kate Middleton’s cardigan has already sold out online (‘the Kate effect’ strikes again). However, lots of our favourite designers have also gotten into the Christmas spirit with their knitwear. From Sandro to Saint Laurent, check out our edit of the most stylish red cardigans for you to rock this festive season…