When it comes to the most hotly anticipated and heavily shopped Black Friday sale and discounts Wolf & Badger’s offering is always at the top on our Editor’s watch (and wish) lists.

This Black Friday Wolf & Badger are offering an incredible up to 50% off selected styles on site with generous deals running across a whole load of their independent designers. You can also take an extra 10% off everything by entering code ‘BLK10’ at the checkout. So, there’s never been a better time to purchase the pieces you’ve had patiently waiting in your basket for the past month.r the past month.

We’ve compiled an edit of the best jewellery, bags, shoes, dresses, blazers and jeans to shop now and wear all season long…

ShotOf, Jones Coat, was £695, now £487

Sweet Sandalwood Crystal Glass Candle, was £53, now £32

Pink Piglet Collection, Royal Piumå Blue Earrings, was £180, now £162

 

Nakin, Natural Anti-Aging Matt Face Cream, was £20, now £14

Angelika Jozefczyk, Emerald Finged Sequined Dress, was £320, now £256

Iceland Black Hoodie, was £150, now £105

In.No, Spotted jumper, was, £109, now £55

TEYA, Beauty Sleep Set, was £105, now £84

Lily & Roo, Gold Baguette Diamond Style Huggie Hoop Earrings, was £84, now £68

Ingmarson, Henley Silk Stripe Neck Scarf Green, was £39, now £32

Jenny Kate, Heligan Lampshade, was £200, now £160

