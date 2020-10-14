Stock up your make-up bag with Maybelline essentials while they’re 50% off

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We may be halfway through Amazon Prime Day 2020, but there’s still tons of time to grab yourself some humongous discounts on beauty products.

If you need to stock up on some make-up bag essentials then now’s the time – as Maybelline beauty products are selling for up to 59% off. This includes the beauty giant’s bestselling Lash Sensational Mascara that’s sure to give your lashes the sort of volume that would have Twiggy herself stopping you in the bathroom and asking what your secret is.

With discounts on everything from lipstick, to eyebrow gel and concealer – these are the best Maybelline savings on Amazon right now.

Deal In Full:

With 6 lengths of bristles that capture the tiny lashes you didn’t know you had, the Lash Sensational brush volumises and defines each lash without sticking them together. The result? A layered, multiplied and wonderfully fluttery effect. They’ll be selling at 51% for a saving of £4.45. View deal

Lack of sleep (which I think a good few of us are experiencing ATM) can wreak havoc on the eye area – and that’s where Maybelline’s Instant Anti Age Eye Concealer comes in. With coloured pigments that cover the under eye area flawlessly, get ready to say buh-bye to dark circles and fine lines. They’ll be selling at 50% for a saving of £4.49. View deal.

This ain’t called superstay for no reason. The intense liquid matte provides longlasting lipstick that stays on for up to 12-hours, making it perfect for both everyday wear and a long, hazy Sunday at the pub. They’ll be selling at 9% for a saving of £1.78. View deal.

Maybelline Falsies Lash Lift Mascara, £4.99 (normally £9.99)



With a fiber infused formula that lifts all lashes and a double curved brush that volumises like no other, this mascara will give you the salon lash lift effect – just without the hassle and for a fraction of the price. Nice. They’ll be selling at 50% for a saving of £5.00. View deal.

We’re all loving Lily Collins’ eyebrows in Emily in Paris, right? If you’re after thicker, darker brows then Maybelline’s Semi Permanent Eyebrow Gel is the perfect solution. Simply apply the gel to your eyebrows, leave to set and peel off with your fingers to have eyebrows that look naturally full for up to 3 days (enough to last the whole weekend!) They’ll be selling at 59% for a saving of £7.60. View deal.